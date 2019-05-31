German Freestyler Kaja Reinhardt Commits to Florida Gulf Coast

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaja Reinhardt of SG Dortmund in Germany has announced her intention to cross the pond and swim for Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall of 2019. A middle distance specialist, Reinhardt has career-best times, converted using the SwimSwam Swim Time Converter, in the 100/200/400 meter freestyles that would have ranked her within the top 8 in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association for the 2018-2019 season.

At the Swim Cup Eindhoven in 2019, Reinhardt took 27th place in the 50 LCM freestyle (26.97), 22nd in the 100-meter freestyle (57.69), 14th place in the 200-meter freestyle (2:04.43), and 15th in the 400-meter freestyle (4:29.38).

Event LCM SCM Best Time Converted to SCY 50 free 26.85 26.45 23.46 100 free 57.58 56.49 50.43 200 free 2:04.01 2:01.40 1:48.83 400/500 free 4:22.30 4:18.16 4:53.59

The majority of Reinhardt’s yards times were converted using her LCM times, which gives her a higher ceiling as she makes the transition to SCY. Reinhardt will be joining a FGCU team that had their streak of four consecutive conference titles snapped by Liberty last year, but will bring with her times in the 200 and 400-meter freestyles that, when converted, would have been 2nd fastest on the team behind current senior Linda Shaw. She will be joining Anna Hogan, Clare McAtee, Hailey Jerew, Hannah VanDress, and Michaela Sizemore as members of the class of 2023, with VanDress and Sizemore being the other freestyle mains but focusing more on the long distance events.

