Paige Dressel Verbally Commits to West Virginia’s Class of 2024

Paige Dressel of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia University’s class of 2024. She’ll start with fellow commit Abby Reardon in the fall of 2020. Dressel swims for Elmbrook Swim Club and specializes mainly in backstroke. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and the 200 back.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to West Virginia University!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get this far. Go Mountaineers!! #HailWV”

Dressel (no relation to the Florida Dressels) has picked up a slew of best times since last summer, improving her PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM. She finished 7th in the 200 back and 17th in the 100 back at the 2019 Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March, where she also competed in the 50/100 free and 200/400 IM. She won the 200 back and was runner-up in the 100 back at last summer’s Wisconsin Senior Long Course Championships.

Dressel will overlap one year with the Mountaineers’ top backstroker, Ally VanNetta. She would have scored in the B finals of both the 100 back and 200 back at 2019 Big 12 Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.16

100 back – 56.81

50 back – 27.54

50 free – 25.02

100 free – 54.29

