Abby Reardon Verbally Commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Abby Reardon, a high school junior from Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia University for 2020-21.

“I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at West Virginia University!! I could not have gotten here today without all of the support I receive daily from my coaches, my friends, my family and my teammates. Thank you to everyone who has made me who I am today, I can not truly thank you all enough. I cannot wait to train with such a great team and under an amazing coaching staff. Go Mountaineers!! 💙💛”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Reardon swims for Western Branch High School and Tide Swimming. She was a two-time A finalist at last year’s VHSL 6A State Championship, finishing 4th in the 100 back (56.29 ) and 7th in the 200 free (1:51.45). She swam at Richmond Futures last summer and finaled in the 400 free (PB of 427.88), 100 back, and 200 back. In SCY, her best 200 back time comes from 2017 Winter Juniors, while most of her other PBs date from December’s TAC TITANS Blizzard Blast.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.92

100 back – 55.08

200 back – 2:01.12

50 free – 23.92

100 free – 51.92

200 free – 1:49.69

