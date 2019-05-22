Southern Methodist University Signs Kolos Nagy

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lubbock, Texas’ Kolos Nagy has verbally committed to swim for SMU, joining the class of 2023.

Nagy, who is a Hungarian and United States dual citizen, usually represents Hungary in international competition, according to his coach Trey Hayes.

Nagy has multiple sectional and junior national qualifying times. Most notably, Nagy placed 2nd in the 500 freestyle during Texas’s 5A state meet this season.

At SMU’s conference championships this year, Nagy would have made several finals appearances with his current best times.

With his best 200 butterfly time, Nagy would have placed 9th behind future teammates Garrett Carson (1:48.71) and Reid Anderson (1:49.61).

Nagy also would have placed 10th in the 500 freestyle behind teammate Lucas Schenke (4:29.11) and 10th in the 400 IM.

Nagy will begin his swimming career with the SMU Mustangs in the fall.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle (22.17)

100 freestyle (47.69)

200 freestyle (1:42.71)

500 freestyle (4:31.84)

100 backstroke (51.98)

200 backstroke (1:52.38)

100 butterfly (51.93)

200 butterfly (1:52.96)

200 IM (1:52.27)

400 IM (4:00.83)

