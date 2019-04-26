Win a Trip to This Summer’s Swimming Worlds Courtesy arena, SwimOutlet.com

Leading global swim brand arena, in association with SwimOutlet.com, is offering swim fans the chance to win the ultimate dream trip this July with round-trip travel and tickets for two to the 2019 FINA World Championships in South Korea.

This summer, the world’s best swimmers will gather in Gwangju, South Korea for the 18th FINA World Championships with bragging rights on the line one year out from the 2020 Tokyo Games. As FINA’s Exclusive Technical Partner and Exclusive Outfitter of the USA Swimming National Team, arena has joined with SwimOutlet.com, to bring U.S. swim fans this special sweepstakes giveaway that includes:

Two round-trip airline tickets from the United States to Gwangju, South Korea (approx. July 19-25)

Event tickets for four days from July 21-24

Hotel accommodations from July 21-25

Airport transfers in Gwangju

U.S. National team gear from arena

To enter, swimmers and swim fans simply have to visit www.swimoutlet.com/promotions and enter their name and email. Contestants can double their chances and get a bonus entry by downloading Swim.com, the swim workout training app compatible with multiple wearables like the Apple Watch, Samsung GearSport and Garmin.

Gwangju is South Korea’s sixth-biggest city and the swimming action will take place in the state-of-the-art Nambu University Aquatics Center. Winners will get the chance to watch the U.S. National Team in person, alongside global stars like Sarah Sjostrom, Katinka Hosszu, and Adam Peaty in the competition pool.

You must be a resident of the United States and at least 18 to enter. Odds of winning depend on entries and there is no purchase necessary. The contest runs April 10 through May 22, 2019 with the winner randomly selected by the end of May.

For more details and full contest rules, go to www.swimoutlet.com/promotions.

arena is a SwimSwam partner.