SMU Adds Swimming Late-Comer Riley Hill to 2019 Signing Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Riley Hill will remain in the Lone Star State as he gave his commitment to Southern Methodist University (SMU) as part of their 2019 signing class. A relative newcomer to the sport, Hill has quickly vaulted up the rankings having just started the sport his freshman year of high school when he tried out for 41-year coaching veteran David Hague’s San Angelo Central High School program. He will be the second in school history to swim for SMU joining Travis Meyers, who swam for the Mustangs in the 1980s..

“I made a decision to move him (Riley Hill) to varsity as a ninth-grader because I thought he had some potential,” the Bobcats coach told GoSanAngelo.com. “And by the end of his ninth-grade year, he’s swimming on a couple of our relays that went to state. It just sort of took off from there.” — Hague said of Hill.

To say this was a good decision is an under-statement. Hill partnered with then high school teammate and current TCU swimmer Matt Brewer for his first two years competing leading San Angelo Central to multiple team records while together. Brewer is currently swimming for TCU: a long-time regional rival of SMU.

Hill is coming off a career best meet in February at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Texas Class 6A Swimming Championships earning all personal bests. He took home 6th place in the 50 freestyle and 8th place in the 100 backstroke at the meet. He also led off the 400 freestyle relay with a career best.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 20.79

100 Freestyle: 46.29

50 Backstroke: 24.06

100 Backstroke: 50.02

100 Butterfly: 52.12

The raw talent is there for Hill as he looks to take flight in the SMU Mustangs program his freshman season. His 50 freestyle would have been fourth best on this past year’s squad as he should be in contention for the sprint relays to begin the 2019-20 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster