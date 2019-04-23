Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: #JustMattGreversThings

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. While a classic Matt Grevers moment takes the top spot, swim Twitter this week featured some quality content from the parents of British swimmers Adam Peaty and James Guy – and it’s got us feeling the love.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

Hoppy Easter, friends 🐰

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Not quite sure how to feel about this.

10.

Looks like most of you might want to stick to swimming.

9.

Gotta respect the Gordo’s chips, too. The only thing more holy would be a burrito itself.

8.

Can we get Tiffany’s autograph, though?

7.

Extremely impressive flex to own the “SWIM” plate in three different states.

6.

It is NCAA season yet?

5.

The AGONY.

4.

Don’t forget to smile!

3.

When you’re literally Adam Peaty‘s mom.

2.

Catch us calling James by his nickname in all future stories.

1.

View this post on Instagram

When life’s obvious doors don’t open, seek that window of opportunity. #dadcar #volvoXC90 #tall&flexible #tinygarage

A post shared by Matt Grevers (@mgrevers) on

Big man, small window. #JustMattGreversThings.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets.  Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena.  In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

