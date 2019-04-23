Swimming’s TopTenTweets: #JustMattGreversThings

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. While a classic Matt Grevers moment takes the top spot, swim Twitter this week featured some quality content from the parents of British swimmers Adam Peaty and James Guy – and it’s got us feeling the love.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Not quite sure how to feel about this.

10.

Might be looking at a delay heading home today @SouthwestAir is pulling kids for a few contests. No worries @midatlanticswim kids can surely entertain. @JerseyWahoos @NancyCurtisTWAC and WAC pic.twitter.com/UxNX4nehfa — Jaime Jess (@swimmingjess15) April 14, 2019

Looks like most of you might want to stick to swimming.

9.

My favorite things I’ve been asked to autograph:

1. This drawing

2. An oily bag of chips at Gordo’s on telegraph

3. Nothing else pic.twitter.com/Ce4y8veFta — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) April 18, 2019

Gotta respect the Gordo’s chips, too. The only thing more holy would be a burrito itself.

8.

I only had to add 9 seconds from my best 100 fly time to make it to @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/iuxJRt4Trr — Tiffany Sudarma (@tifftweeeets) April 16, 2019

Can we get Tiffany’s autograph, though?

7.

Here’s a collection of plates from my vehicles. pic.twitter.com/RCuoCxWE49 — Coach Bresser (@LHS_SwimCoach) April 17, 2019

Extremely impressive flex to own the “SWIM” plate in three different states.

6.

It is NCAA season yet?

5.

Swimmers equivalent to stubbing your toe…… Clipping the tips of your fingers on the plastic lane rope 😖😖 — Hannah Miley (@HannahMiley89) April 21, 2019

The AGONY.

4.

Good luck today son will be thinking about you… mum & dad up on Friday enjoy & don’t forget to smile when your doing 2fly … your pops xx pic.twitter.com/DptHY8KQ68 — Andrew Guy (@andrewg24190595) April 17, 2019

Don’t forget to smile!

3.

What a swim, fantastic 👏👏 @adam_peaty so proud of you ❤️❤️ — Caroline Peaty (@cazliz123) April 16, 2019

When you’re literally Adam Peaty‘s mom.

2.

Little bambino wins gold at British Champs in 200 fly nice warm up for the week !!! pic.twitter.com/tsjYFEOnBf — Andrew Guy (@andrewg24190595) April 17, 2019

Catch us calling James by his nickname in all future stories.

1.

Big man, small window. #JustMattGreversThings.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner