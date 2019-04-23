GHSA 7A State Champ Carter Januzelli Commits to Florida Atlantic

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carter Januzelli from Peachtree Corners, Georgia has announced his verbal commitment to Florida Atlantic University for the fall of 2019. He will join Andrew Garcia in the class of 2023.

Januzzi is a senior at Norcross High School. He swam for the Blue Devils throughout his prep career and wrapped up his senior season in February with three school records (200 IM, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay) and a 7A state title in the 200 free relay at the 2019 GHSA State High School Championships. Individually he finished 3rd in the 100 breast (57.75) and 8th in the 200 IM (1:54.98).

Januzelli trains with SwimAtlanta at their John’s Creek location. In March, he broke the Johns’s Creek 200 breast record, swimming the 4th-fastest time for the 17-18 age group in SwimAtlanta history. Last December at the 2018 Georgia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships, Januzelli earned his-ever qualifying time for Winter Juniors, going 2:03.59 in the 200 breast. His previous PB had been 2:07.60, from sophomore year. That, in turn, was a nearly 8-second improvement from his best time as a freshman, 2:15.37. Currently, his PB is 2:01.98.

Florida Atlantic finished second in the men’s meet at 2019 CCSA Championships. Januzelli would have been a welcome addition to the roster, as he would have scored along with current junior Phillip Crouch in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast. He also would have made the A final of the 400 IM with junior Calvin Lillo, sophomore Will Smith, and freshman Jack Shapiro. He would have been in the B final of the 200 IM with junior Alex Taber.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida Atlantic University. Go Owls!”

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.72

200 breast – 2:01.98

200 IM – 1:53.75

400 IM – 4:04.78

Join us in congratulating Carter Januzelli for committing to swim at FAU next year! pic.twitter.com/K0SmNlxKMc — SwimAtlanta (@Swim_Atlanta) April 9, 2019

