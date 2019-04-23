Free/Back Specialist Pyper Doo to Remain in State with Verbal to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Minnesota has received a verbal commitment from Roseville Area High School’s Pyper Doo. She will join the Gophers beginning in the 2020-2021 season.

“I chose Minnesota because it’s the best place for me to be. I know that being a Gopher will help me succeed in my future in and out of the pool.”

Doo recently represented North Suburban Aquatic Club at the 2019 Minnesota WOLF State Championships (club), where she took the title in the 50 free with a time of 23.23. She swam the backstroke leg of the 200-medley relay in a personal best of 25.90. In 2018, Pyper finished in 16th place in the 100 free (50.41) at the West Speedo Winter Junior Nationals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 49.60

200 free – 1:50.07

50 back – 25.90

100 back – 55.16

200 back – 2:07.16

Pyper’s best times would have placed her in the C-final in the 50 free and the B-final in 100 free at the 2019 Big Ten Conference Championships. She will be joining Megan Van Berkom in the class of 2024.

