Sprint Specialist Sierra Smith Verbally Commits to Mizzou

Armstrong High School’s Sierra Smith announced her verbal commitment to swim at the University of Missouri beginning in the fall of 2020.

“I’m beyond excited to join such an incredible family. A huge thanks to my parents, coaches, and friends that have helped me along the way! Go MIZZOU!”

Sierra competed at the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships with Life Time Swim Team, where she posted personal best times in the 50 fly, 50 back, and the 50 and 100 free.

In November 2018, she placed 2nd in the 200 free 1:50.58 at the Minnesota Girls Class AA State Champs.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 50.22

200 free – 1:50.58

50 back – 27.62

100 IM – 59.65

Smith has been as good, if not better, in long course as short course to this point of her career. Last summer, she swam 26.3, 58.0, and 2:08.80 in the 50, 100, and 200 meter freestyle races.

Missouri graduates a lot of freestyle depth from a team that finished 7th at last year’s SEC Championships. That includes 3 of their top 5 swimmers in the 200 free, and 2 of their 5 swimmers who have been sub-50 in the 100 free.

