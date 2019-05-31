Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

King and Efimova to Team Up for Mixed 4×100 Free Relay in Indianapolis

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

While the reignition of the Lilly KingYuliya Efimova rivalry is one of the top draws of this weekend’s 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, what the pair will do as a team is almost as likely to turn heads.

The breaststroke duo will swim as teammates on the mixed-gender and mixed-nationality 4×100 freestyle relay Friday, and then race against each other as the anchors of separate 4×100 medley relays Saturday, FINA announced. Their free relay also includes Americans Josh Prenot – also a breaststroker – and butterflier Zach Harting.

The teams were drawn at a technical meeting Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis.

King and Efimova have not raced each other since the 2017 FINA World Championships, but have consistently traded world No. 1 swims back and forth since then. So far in 2019, Efimova posted world-leading times in all three breast events at the Budapest stop of this series in early May, but King fired back a week later at the Bloomington Pro Swim Series stop to claim world No. 1 times in the 50 and 100 breast for herself.

King has a two-tenth edge in the 50 (30.03 to 30.26) and three-tenth edge in the 100 (1:05.68 to 1:05.99), while Efimova is No. 2 in the world in the 200 (2:22.52), behind Annie Lazor‘s stunning 2:20.77 from the Bloomington Pro Swim Series two weeks ago.

Full relay team selections for Indianapolis:

4x100m freestyle

TEAM 1Josh Prenot (USA), Zach Harting (USA), Lilly King (USA), Yuliya Efimova (RUS)

TEAM 2 – Ryan Murphy (USA), Nicholas Santos (BRA), Etiene Medeiros (BRA), Kylie Masse (CAN)

TEAM 3 – Jack Conger (USA), Arno Kamminga (NED), Sydney Pickrem (CAN), Hali Flickinger (USA)

TEAM 4 – Jacob Pebley (USA), Michael Andrew (USA), Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), Kelsi Dahlia (USA)

4x100m medley

TEAM 1Kylie Masse (CAN), Nicholas Santos (BRA), Townley Haas (USA), Yuliya Efimova (RUS)

TEAM 2 – Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), Michael Andrew (USA), Vladimir Morozov (RUS), Sydney Pickrem (CAN)

TEAM 3 – Etiene Medeiros (BRA), Kelsi Dahlia (USA), Andrii Govorov (UKR), Arno Kamminga (NED)

TEAM 4 – Jacob Pebley (USA), Jack Conger (USA), Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), Lilly King (USA)

