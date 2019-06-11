Jack Groselle Becomes Oldest Man Under a Minute in 100 LCM Free

65-year old Jack Groselle, fresh off breaking the Masters World Record in the 100 short course meters freestyle at Canadian Nationals for his age group, has taken down the long course record as well. Swimming at the Bumpy Jones Classic in Sarasota, Florida this weekend, Groselle swam a 59.88 in the 100 LCM free – which makes him the oldest man to break 1 minute in that race in sanctioned competition.

His swim broke the old record of 1:00.38 that was set in 2010 by fellow American Richard Abrahams. Americans hold all but 1 long course world record in the men’s 65-69 age group.

In addition to his newest long course World Record and his short course record of 58.26 from March, he also holds both 100 free World Records in the 60-64 age group: a 57.79 in long course meters and a 55.87 in short course meters.

Groselle trains with the Sarasota Sharks Masters team.