Individual Aussie World C’ships Qualifiers Now Up To 12

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

  • Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • LCM
  • Live Results

The 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials are now halfway through and we saw some additional names added to the list of individual qualifiers tonight. With the Campbell sisters taking to the pool and Kyle Chalmers gearing up for 3 additional events, there’s sure to be more names added to the list before all is said and done.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3:

Women:

  • Emma McKeon, 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55)
  • Brianna Throssell, 100m fly (57.57)
  • Kaylee McKeown, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)
  • Ariarne Titmus, 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09)
  • Kiah Melverton, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46)
  • Minna Atherton, 100m back (59.20)
  • Maddie Gough, 1500m free (15:56.39)

Men:

