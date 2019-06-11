Watch Emma McKeon’s 1:54.55 PB-Setting 200 Free Race From Brisbane

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

As originally reported:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Emma McKeon, 1:54.55 * Worlds QT

SILVER – Ariarne Titmus, 1:55.09 * Worlds QT

BRONZE – Shayna Jack, 1:56.37

As you can read more about in our specific post here, 25-year-old Emma McKeon busted out her best 200m free time ever, clocking 1:54.55 to deny Ariarne Titmus her 2nd event win here in Brisbane. Instead, McKeon took her 2nd gold of these Trials, doubling up on her 100m fly World Championships qualifying effort from night 1.

McKeon split 55.35/59.20 to beat out even the 1:54.92 that earned her the bronze in this 200m free at the 2016 Olympic Games, making this her fastest performance in 3 years. She now moves into the 2nd slot in the season’s world rankings, only behind Titmus’ 1:54.30 newly-minted National Record she produced in April at Australian Nationals.

Shayna Jack missed out on individual qualification in this race, but put up the best time of her career in a bronze medal-worthy swi m of1:56.37. That hacked .4 off of her previous best ever of 1:56.77, a mark established as lead-off on on the St. Peters Western women’s 4x200m freestyle relay that won gold at Nationals.

Finishing 4th tonight for a relay spot in Gwangju was 23-year-old Western Australianer Brianna Throssell, the former fly specialist who finished 8th in the Olympic 200m fly final in Rio. Since, Throssell has been turning on the jets in the freestyle events, in addition to keeping up with fly, churning out a new personal best tonight.

Throssell’s 1:56.62 marks just the 2nd time ever the UWSC athlete has been under 1:57, giving Australian another powerful weapon in its 4x200m freestyle arsenal.

Shaking up the all-time Aussie list, Jack now enters the ranking as the 5th fastest ever, while Throssell now becomes the 7th fastest Aussie in history.

Fastest Aussie Women Performers All-Time in 200 Free: