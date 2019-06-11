Versatile Bobby O’Donnell of RMSC to Swim for U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bobby O’Donnell from Montgomery Village, Maryland has announced he plans to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy beginning this fall. O’Donnell is a 2019 graduate of The Heights School and swims year-round with Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the United States Coast Guard Academy. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teachers who have helped me so much along the way and have made this possible. Go Bears!!”

O’Donnell is an extremely versatile swimmer, who competes all events. He recently swam seven events at the 2019 NCSA Spring Championship in Orlando, Florida. He also competed for The Heights School and was an A finalist in 200 IM at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships (“Metros”) and runner-up in 200 free at the National Catholic High School Championships. He was named a Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar Athlete for 2017-2018.

The Coast Guard men’s swimming and diving team, located in New London, Connecticut, competes in Division III’s New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. The Bears placed second at the 2019 NEWMAC Championships, finishing in the runner-up position for the third straight year. O’Donnell would have been an A finalist in the 200 free, along with runner-up Devin McClure, Josh Roh (7th), and Taylor Rowe (9th), at the 2019 conference meet. He also would have joined Eric Fuhs (3rd), Christian Lower (6th), and Colin Fenster (8th) in the A final of the 200 IM and Fenster (2nd), Lower (3rd), Maximilian McCall (5th), and Owen Gibson (8th) in the A final of the 400 IM. O’Donnell will overlap three years with McClure and Lower, two years with Roh and Fuhs, and one year with McCall and Gibson.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:41.89

200 IM – 1:54.81

400 IM – 4:06.06

200 fly – 1:54.15

100 fly – 51.95

100 back – 52.78

200 back – 1:55.63

100 free – 47.79

50 free – 21.85

500 free – 4:43.39

100 breast – 1:00.96

200 breast – 2:13.14

O’Donnell becomes the 7th senior from the RMSC-Olney National Training Group to commit to swim in college, joining Quintin Cheadle (University of Maine), Natalie Dobrzykowski (University of Delaware), Andrew Loayza (York College of PA), Drew Munson (Towson University), Ryan Vipavetz (Virginia Tech), and Nathan Watts (U.S. Naval Academy).

