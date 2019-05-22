RMSC, High School, and Summer League Teammates Cheadle and Loayza Commit

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Long-time teammates Quintin Cheadle and Andrew Loayza are happy to announce their college commitments for the fall of 2019. The two train together at Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club and are also teammates at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and on the Summer League team, Norbeck Hills Swim Club.

Quintin Cheadle – University of Maine

Cheadle has verbally committed to the Black Bears and plans to study Business: “I chose the University of Maine because of their amazing hospitality and superior academic outlook. The campus is beautiful and the coaching staff is great. I can see myself growing as a swimmer, intellectually, and as a person at the University of Maine. Go black bears!”

Cheadle specializes in fly and free and recently competed at the Eastern Zone Sectionals in Christiansburg, VA, making multiple finals appearances. He is team captain at Col. Zadok Magruder High School, and finaled at the 2019 Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships (“Metros”).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:55.62

1650 free – 16:32.62

1000 free – 9:50.00

500 free – 4:48.47

Cheadle would have been Maine’s top 200 flyer and miler and third-fastest 500 freestyler in 2018-19. He would have joined freshman Conor Hughes and junior Kevin Kane in the B final of the 500 free at 2019 America East Championships. He would have placed 7th in the 1650 free, just ahead of Hughes, and he would have been an A-finalist in the 200 fly with Kane and freshman Rooster Cardin.

Andrew Loayza – York College of Pennsylvania

Loayza verbally committed to the Spartans and plans to study Mechanical Engineering: “I chose York College because it provides me with the best opportunity to succeed academically and athletically. The moment I walked on campus, the coach and team made me feel right at home. I am excited to join such an amazing learning environment. Go Spartans!”

Loayza swims back and free and recently competed at the Eastern Zone Sectionals in Christiansburg, VA. He scored at the Maryland 4A/3A State High School Championships for Col. Zadok Magruder High School.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:57.97

500 free – 4:52.00

1000 free – 10:08.44

1650 free – 17:11.77

Loayza would have been the 3rd-fastest 200 backstroker, the third 500 freestyler, and the second miler on the York squad this year. He would have scored in the top-8 of the 500 free, 1650 free, and 200 back at the 2019 Capital Athletic Conference Championships. He will overlap two years with Keven Stahl who placed 12th in the 1650 free and 14th in the 500 free at 2019 NCAA Division III Championships. He will also swim one year with backstroker Greg Williams and two years with Connor McIlroy.

Cheadle and Loayza become the 5th and 6th seniors from the RMSC-Olney National Training Group’s class of 2019 to commit to swim in college, joining Natalie Dobrzykowski (University of Delaware), Drew Munson (Towson University), Ryan Vipavetz (Virginia Tech), and Nathan Watts (U.S. Naval Academy).

