Winnington & Horton Having Troublesome World Trials Thus Far

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

For the 2nd time in as many days, both 19-year-old Elijah Winnington of Bond and 23-year-old Mack Horton of Melbourne Vicentre have been shut out of World Championships qualification in favored events.

First on night 1, Winnington wound up with the bronze in the 400m free, which is an achievement, but missed the main goal of Gwangju qualification .

The 400m free is an event in which took the Aussie National title just 2 months ago in the now-5th fastest time of the world in 3:44.68. In last night’s final, the teen clocked just 3:48.45, off the QT and out of Gwangju.

Horton, the reigning Olympic champion in the 400m free, took silver in 3:46.47, a solid result on the surface, save for the fact he, too, also missed the QT.

Flash forward to tonight, and the trouble continued for the pair in the men’s 200m free, with both Winnington and Horton missing the top 4 slots for relay qualification, let alone an individual medal.

Horton touched in 1:47.05 to finish in 5th place overall, while Winnington hit the wall in 1:47.86 to claim 8th place. These marks were well off not only their proven talent, but the leaders in Kyle Chalmers, Clyde Lewis and Alex Graham, who composed the podium in times of 1:45.76, 1:45.88 and 1:46.25, respectively.

Winnington’s personal best in the 200m free event is represented by his recent mark of 1:46.13, the shiny new World Junior Record the ace registered at the Queensland Championships last December. He followed that up with a 1:46.91 for runner-up behind Chalmers at the Australian National Championships this past April.

Horton’s fastest ever in the 200m free came with his 1:45.89 logged for silver at the Commonwealth Games last year at home. At that meet, both men were also a part of the gold medal-winning 4x200m free relay that set a Games Record. Winnington split 1:45.97, while Horton anchored in 1:46.93.

As such, both men have proven they have the mettle to produce the World Championships QT of 1:46.28, but why they’re having difficulties turning their talent into results here thus far is puzzling.

They’re both slated to take on the 800m free tomorrow, so we’ll see if they can turn things around in enough time to make the plane to Gwangju.