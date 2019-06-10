Kyle Chalmers On His 200 Free: “I Was Kind Of Doubting Myself A Little Bit”

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

King Kyle Chalmers earned his pet namesake in Brisbane, clinching his first of potentially 4 World Trials qualifying times. In the men’s 200m free, Chalmers edged out Clyde Lewis to top the podium in a mark of 1:45.76, his fastest of the season. Lewis touched just .12 later in 1:45.88 to move the pair into the top 10 performers of the season.

Of his win, Chalmers stated post-race,“I probably haven’t done too many great two hundreds this year so I was kind of doubting myself a little bit, but this morning was a really good confidence booster knowing I can swim that fast in the mornings and feel comfortable, and then I knew I could go a bit faster tonight which was great.”

Joining Chalmers and Lewis on the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay will be Bond’s Alex Graham, whose bronze medal-earning time of 1:46.25 is just off his own PB, but still under the Worlds QT. Chandler’s Jack McLoughlin was next in line with 1:46.82.

Of the relay composition and potential, Chalmers said,“The relay is something I really want to be a part of, I know that it is potentially our best shot of getting a medal in a relay.

“It is not only the four guys that are going to swim on that night, but I think the eight who were in the final tonight are really competitive in that event and put us all together, hopefully we can do something really special,” Chalmers added.

“It is great to be able to swim well individually but swimming well for your country and as a relay team is for me the best part about swimming and something that I enjoy doing the most.”

Also making waves tonight was 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist Mitch Larkin, the St. Peters Western star who manhandled tonight’s 100m back field en route to putting up his fastest time in almost 4 years in 52.38.

“Yeah, I’m happy with that – this morning was a really good swim and I set it up really well with nice stroke rates,” Larkin said post-race.

“I knew I was swimming well, my body is in great shape and I have done lots of work and tonight was just about trusting myself and not rushing.”