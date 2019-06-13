2019 Clovis Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

After last night’s 800 frees, we get our first prelims session of the 2019 Clovis Pro Swim Series this morning, with five women’s and five men’s events slated for competition.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates off all this morning’s action from Clovis.

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Katie Ledecky, 2016 – 1:54.43

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Leah Smith (Tucson Ford) – 1:58.10 Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 1:58.65 Catie DeLoof (Team Elite) – 2:00.09 Emily Overholt (HPC Vancouver) – 2:00.15 Claire Tuggle (Clovis Swim Club) – 2:01.41 Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 2:01.50 Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (HPC Vancouver) – 2:01.56 Remedy Rule (Texas) – 2:01.73

Leah Smith and Mallory Comerford were far-and-away the top qualifiers here this morning, going 1:58s and setting up what could be a good showdown tonight. Smith was 1:58.10, not far off her season-best of 1:57.5 from the Richmond Pro Swim Series. (Smith was 1:58.15 in prelims of that meet). One heat earlier, Comerford went 1:58.65, a tenth better than she was in prelims at Bloomington and about six tenths behind her season-best from Brazil’s national championships.

Team Elite’s Catie DeLoof is third, just on the other side of two minutes, and Canada’s Emily Overholt is only hundredths back. 14-year-old Claire Tuggle adds youth to the A final field. She was 2:01.41. Tuggle is currently #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group with her lifetime-best of 1:58.58 from last summer. If she can push that time tonight, she could challenge Smith and Comerford, along with Sippy Woodhead’s National Age Group record of 1:58.53.

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Sun Yang, 2016 – 1:44.82

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:50.79

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Trey Freeman (Baylor) – 1:48.00 Markus Thormeyer (HPC Vancouver) – 1:49.33 Townley Haas (NOVA of Virginia) – 1:49.83 Dylan Carter (Team Elite) – 1:50.01 Cristian Quintero (Trojan) – 1:50.06 Luca Urlando (DART) – 1:50.23 Jorge Iga (Mexico) – 1:50.96 Jeremy Bagshaw (HPC Vancouver) – 1:51.75

Baylor Swim Club alum and University of Florida freshman Trey Freeman swam away with the top spot in the men’s 200 free this morning, going 1:48.00. He was the only man under 1:49 and one of just three under 1:50. Freeman had previously swum only one long course meet this spring since wrapping up his rookie NCAA campaign. At the Atlanta Classic, he went 1:50.30 in prelims and 1:48.58 in finals, so his morning swim is already a season-best for the 19-year-old.

Canada’s Markus Thormeyer won his heat with a 1:49.33 to take the second spot. The final heat featured a great battle between Townley Haas and Dylan Carter. The American standout Haas went 1:49.83 to win that race, with Trinidad & Tobago’s Carter going 1:50.01 for fourth overall. Keep an eye on 17-year-old Luca Urlando tonight. He’s been on a tear, and went 1:47 once in February and twice in May. He’s already #6 all-time in the 17-18 age group after setting the 15-16 NAG in February. He could pass Haas (1:47.55 in the 17-18 age group) tonight with a time drop.

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Rebecca Soni, 2011 – 1:05.57

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:10.99

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Jamaican World Champs medalist Alia Atkinson led a tightly-bunched field of women’s breaststrokers this morning, going 1:09.14. She’s got three women behind her within about half a second: Mexico’s Melissa Rodriguez won the opening heat in 1:09.23; Breeja Larson had the fastest opening split and went 1:09.24 and Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was 1:09.61.

That should be a fun race tonight, though Atkinson is likely to return to her 1:08-pace, a time she hit once each in March and April.

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Adam Peaty, 2017 – 58.86

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:03.29

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Brandon Fischer (Livermore) – 1:01.06 Miguel de lara Ojeda (Mexico) – 1:01.46 Devon Nowicki (Michigan Lakeshore) – 1:02.06 Daniel Roy (Alto Swim Club) – 1:02.10 AJ Pouch (Team Rebel) – 1:02.12 Youssef el-Kamash (Phoenix Swim Club) – 1:02.23 Richard Funk (HPC Vancouver) – 1:02.67 Mauro Castillo Luna (Mexico) – 1:02.99

30-year-old Brandon Fischer of the Livermore Aqua Cowboys took the top spot this morning, going a new lifetime-best 1:01.06 to best the field. Fischer’s former best time was a 1:01.20 set at last summer’s National Championships. Fischer was a Wyoming Cowboy through 2012, and took some time off after that before returning to make Olympic Trials semifinals in the 200 breast in 2016. He took his second faux-retirement after that, but is back in competition and only continuing to get faster, even after his 30th birthday.

Mexico’s Miguel de lara Ojeda is the only other man under 1:02, going 1:01.46 this morning. Michigan Lakeshore’s Devon Nowicki, a breakout star from last summer, went 1:02.06 for third, and Stanford freshman Daniel Roy is fourth.

Women’s 50 Back – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Olivia Smoliga, 2018 – 27.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 Back – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Michael Andrew, 2019 – 24.66

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 56.38

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:00.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Jack Conger, 2018 – 51.00

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 54.19

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015 – 4:31.07

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:51.79

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Pro Swim Series record: Chase Kalisz, 2018 – 4:08.92

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:25.99

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Top Prelims Swims (FINA Points)

The man and woman with the top prelims swim (based on FINA points) across the entire meet will earn a $1500 bonus. We’ll do our best to keep tabs on the top swims so far, updating this section when a top time has gone down: