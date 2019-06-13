Brandon Fischer Swims 1:01.06 Lifetime Best in 100 BR at 30

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Livermore Cowboys swimmer and University of Wyoming alum Brandon Fischer swam a lifetime best in the 100 breast during prelims at the Clovis PSS at 30 years old. Fischer, a 2016 Trials semi-finalist, is in the midst of his comeback to competition after taking time off post-Trials.

Fischer dominated his prelims heat in the 100 breast, splitting 28.90/32.16 in his race. Fischer’s last personal best was a 1:01.20, swam at 2018 US Nationals at 29 years old. Currently, his time ranks #10 among American men this season.

Unlike most swimmers coming out of retirement, Fischer has continued to get faster. After finishing his Wyoming career in 2012, Fischer continued to drop time. Starting from his 2012 personal best of 1:02.40, Fischer has dropped to a 1:01.63 within 2 years. After his decision to return to the sport, Fischer maintained his improvement consistency, going another lifetime best at 2018 Nationals.

Tonight, Fischer has another shot at lowering his 1:01.06 from this morning coming in as the leading prelims time.

Later in the meet, Fischer will contest in the 200 breast, 50 breast, and 200 IM. Fischer’s PB in the 200 breast sits at 2:13.19, which was also set at 2018 US Nationals. His 50 breast PB is a 27.81, also another result of his 2018 US Nationals performance.