2019 Aussie World Trials Day 6 Live Prelims Recap

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Men’s 50 FREE – PRELIMS

With a super stiff Aussie-mandated qualification time of 21.77 for Worlds, the men couldn’t waste any more energy than they had to in order to make tonight’s 50m free final.

TSS Aquatics’ Cameron McEvoy is still awaiting his first individual qualification event, having finished 2nd to Kyle Chalmers in the 100m free earlier in the meet, but missed the QT. The 25-year-old textile world record holder in that 100m also raced the 200m here, but finished 7th and may barely get a relay spot.

But he took the top seed of the morning in 22.39 to show he’s still hungry to make it happen in this 50. He owns a PB of 21.44 from 2016, while his fastest of 2019 was the 22.72 logged at the Sydney Open last month.

UWSC’s Jonte Blake nailed a near-personal best of 22.53 to take the 2nd seed, while 28-year-old veteran Olympian James Roberts got it done to make the final in 22.54. He was 22.49 at Aussie Nationals this past April.

All eyes will be on 20-year-old Marion Olympian Kyle Chalmers, however, with the man clocking 22.67 smoothly for the 5th seed. The man who already snagged a monster 100m free win in 47.35, as well as a stellar 1:45.76 in the 200m free here is pulling a double tonight. He is set to race the 100m fly, a once off-event for him, although he already punched a 52.07 PB to take the 2019 Aussie National title.

Of note, Elijah Winnington, the double World Junior Record holder and 400m free Australian National Champion finished 14th in 23.37, a cap to his unfortunate meet that renders the 19-year-old Bond swimmer off of the World Championships roster.