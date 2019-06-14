Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Aussie World Trials Day 6 Live Prelims Recap

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Men’s 50 FREE – PRELIMS

With a super stiff Aussie-mandated qualification time of 21.77 for Worlds, the men couldn’t waste any more energy than they had to in order to make tonight’s 50m free final.

TSS Aquatics’ Cameron McEvoy is still awaiting his first individual qualification event, having finished 2nd to Kyle Chalmers in the 100m free earlier in the meet, but missed the QT. The 25-year-old textile world record holder in that 100m also raced the 200m here, but finished 7th and may barely get a relay spot.

But he took the top seed of the morning in 22.39 to show he’s still hungry to make it happen in this 50. He owns a PB of 21.44 from 2016, while his fastest of 2019 was the 22.72 logged at the Sydney Open last month.

UWSC’s Jonte Blake nailed a near-personal best of 22.53 to take the 2nd seed, while 28-year-old veteran Olympian James Roberts got it done to make the final in 22.54. He was 22.49 at Aussie Nationals this past April.

All eyes will be on 20-year-old Marion Olympian Kyle Chalmershowever, with the man clocking 22.67 smoothly for the 5th seed. The man who already snagged a monster 100m free win in 47.35, as well as a stellar 1:45.76 in the 200m free here is pulling a double tonight. He is set to race the 100m fly, a once off-event for him, although he already punched a 52.07 PB to take the 2019 Aussie National title.

Of note, Elijah Winnington, the double World Junior Record holder and 400m free Australian National Champion finished 14th in 23.37, a cap to his unfortunate meet that renders the 19-year-old Bond swimmer off of the World Championships roster.


            
        

        

        
              
        
In This Story

                

		    
	  	    

    
            

                                Leave a Reply            

                    

            

                

                                                            

                                            

                

                                

            



                        

                            

                    

            

                                        

                    

                        

                            


                                
                                
                                                                                            

                        

                        

                    

                    
                    

                    
                

                        

                
                                           

                                    

                                                                        

                    

                                
                                

                                    
                    

                                            

                

                

                                            

        

        

        
	  	
      
	  	      
    
		

	        
About Loretta Race

	        

	            	            
	            	Loretta Race	            
	            	            
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Read More »

	        

        

		        
        
	



	

								
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

			
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!