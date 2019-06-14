Brandon Fischer Knocks Another Second off PR, Goes 59.86 at Clovis PSS

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The buzz around the Clovis stop of the Pro Swim Series today has focused on two things: the 100+ degree heat, and Brandon Fischer. The 30 year-old swimmer, in the middle of a comeback, was the talk of the meet this morning after he posted a lifetime best 1:01.06 to lead the 100 breast prelims.

This evening, Fischer wasted no time in setting yet another new personal best, busting right past the 1:00 to take the win here on a warm evening in Clovis with a time of 59.86.

In the post-race interview, Fischer mentioned how one thing he’s changed since coming out of retirement is that he’s really been trying to focus on just “staying in the moment” while racing.

Fischer’s time tonight ranks him 3rd among USA men in the 100 breast so far this year. The only men who’ve been faster are Cody Miller (59.24) and Michael Andrew (59.52), with both of those times coming from at the Bloomington PSS last month.

No other USA have broken 1:00 yet this season, although there are quite a few veterans bunched up in between 1:00 and 1:01. USA Swimming has already selected this summer’s international teams based on last summer’s results, so Fischer won’t get a chance to compete on a big stage this summer, but his performance today mean’s that he’ll definitely be one to watch heading into next summer’s Olympic Trials.

Fischer is scheduled to swim the 200 breast, 50 breast, and 200 IM over the next two days. He’s seeded 5th in both breaststroke events, and 25th in the 200 IM, although he’s entered with a yards time, as doesn’t seem to have raced a long course 200 IM since 2014.