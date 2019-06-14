Japanese Oncologist: Tokyo 2020 Not Out Of The Question For Rikako Ikee

18-year-old Japanese Olympian Rikako Ikee continues her battle against leukemia since having been diagnosed this past February, just months after being named the first-ever female MVP of the Asian Games.

Ikee has been chronicling her treatment through her official website, while also enrolling in Nihon University’s College of Sports Sciences. We also reported how she recently has been able to perform light exercise via a stationery bike in her hospital room, while she also was able to enjoy a short visit outside the hospital with her family.

Ikee’s coach Jiro Miki told Asian media earlier this month that, ”She’s [Ikee] getting better day by day. She’s really battling it with a positive mindset, so sometimes she even gives me energy. I’m really impressed.” (Kyodo News)

Asian media is now reporting that medical care givers are not ruling out the possibility of a run at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tomohiro Akeboshi, Deputy Director of Oncology and Hematology at Edogawa Hospital says,“If it is assumed from the reported situation that Ikee is lymphocytic leukemia, ‘induction therapy’ aiming at recovery of bone marrow function will start first.

“Then the cancer cells, which can not be detected, will be beaten thoroughly during ‘stabilization therapy’ and ingestion of anti-cancer drugs.

“It will take about 1 month per time. If the treatment goes smoothly without any trouble, it is possible that it will be completed in the fall of the year.

If it does so, discharge is not a dream, and then it will be necessary to restore the strength that was lost in the hospitalized life.

I think that it is not impossible. It depends on the effort of Ikee, but I don’t want her to throw away hope.”