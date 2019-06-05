Rikako Ikee Released From Hospital For Short Visit With Family (Photo)

As revealed on her own official website, 18-year-old Rikako Ikee, the Japanese Olympic finalist and 2018 Asian Games MVP now battling leukemia, was discharged from the hospital in May to have a short visit with her family.

“While I was away from the hospital, I spent relaxing days, enjoying meals with my family and getting lots of fresh air,” Ikee said on her site, posted with a photo of the swimming star and her siblings.

“Treatment is ongoing, and there are days I don’t feel so well. On those days, I just wait for time to pass and somehow manage to survive. I stay motivated by setting a post-discharge goal for myself,” Ikee said.

Ikee was allowed to return home for a few days late last month before being readmitted for further treatment. (Kyodo)

We reported just days ago that Ikee had added light exercise in the form of a stationery bike in her hospital room while undergoing leukemia treatments.

Her coach, Olympian Jiro Miki, told Asian media,”She’s getting better day by day. She’s really battling it with a positive mindset, so sometimes she even gives me energy. I’m really impressed.” (Kyodo News)

Ikee also enrolled in Nihon University’s College of Sports Sciences, despite undergoing treatments.