Rikako Ikee Released From Hospital For Short Visit With Family (Photo)

As revealed on her own official website, 18-year-old Rikako Ikee, the Japanese Olympic finalist and 2018 Asian Games MVP now battling leukemia, was discharged from the hospital in May to have a short visit with her family.

“While I was away from the hospital, I spent relaxing days, enjoying meals with my family and getting lots of fresh air,” Ikee said on her site, posted with a photo of the swimming star and her siblings.

“Treatment is ongoing, and there are days I don’t feel so well. On those days, I just wait for time to pass and somehow manage to survive. I stay motivated by setting a post-discharge goal for myself,” Ikee said.

Ikee was allowed to return home for a few days late last month before being readmitted for further treatment. (Kyodo)

We reported just days ago that Ikee had added light exercise in the form of a stationery bike in her hospital room while undergoing leukemia treatments.

Her coach, Olympian Jiro Miki, told Asian media,”She’s getting better day by day. She’s really battling it with a positive mindset, so sometimes she even gives me energy. I’m really impressed.” (Kyodo News)

Ikee also enrolled in Nihon University’s College of Sports Sciences, despite undergoing treatments.

Pvdh

I honestly get a pit in my stomach every time I’m reminded of this

51 minutes ago
gary hall sr

We use Rikako’s butterfly as an example of great speed and efficiency. She uses a beautiful vertical arm recovery. We wish her a speedy recovery from The Race Club and hope to see her competing in Tokyo next year. That would be something!!

14 minutes ago
612

Nice plug

15 seconds ago
gator

praying for Rikako’s recovery

13 minutes ago

