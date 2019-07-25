2019 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 FINA World Championships continue tonight in Gwangju with day 5 finals. Tonight’s individual medal races include the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, and men’s 200 IM. We’ve also got finals of the women’s 4×200 free relay. Semifinal action includes the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 breast, and men’s 200 back.

Among the exciting races to watch tonight is the showdown between World Champion Caeleb Dressel ot the USA and Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia. The sprint titans will battle in the final round tonight, with Dressel leading the way after coming within 2 tenths of his American Record twice in the prelims and semis. The women’s 100 free semis are loaded with the defending Olympic and World Champion Simone Manuel (USA), the current World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), and the all-time #2 Cate Campbell (AUS).

Among the swimmers looking for their first individual medals of the meet tonight are 100 back World Record holders Ryan Murphy and Kathleen Baker, who both missed the podium in the 100 back. Murphy will swim semifinals of the men’s 200 back, an event in which he’s the reigning champion, after topping prelims. But Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, who was just a tenth shy of Murphy’s 100 back World Record on the mixed medley relay leadoff, is the defending World Champion and headlines the other semifinal heat. Baker is the top qualifier for tonight’s 50 back final.

Russia’s defending World Champions Anton Chupkov and Yuliya Efimova look to defend their 200 breast titles. The USA’s Chase Kalisz will also have a shot to defend a title tonight in the 200 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81

World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29

(Japan), 2017, 2:06.29 World Championships Record: Jessica Schipper (Australia), 2:03.41

2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58

(Australia), 2016, 47.58 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49

(Australia), 2016, 27.49 World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06

2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ippei Watanabe (Japan), 2017, 2:06.67

World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 2:09.39

World Championships Record: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2017, 2:06.96

(Russia), 2017, 2:06.96 2017 Defending World Champion: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2:06.96

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06

World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64

(Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64 World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14

(Russia), 2017, 1:55.14 World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08

World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 7:51.47

World Championships Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08

2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 7:43.39

Medalists: