2019 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The 2019 FINA World Championships continue tonight in Gwangju with day 5 finals. Tonight’s individual medal races include the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, and men’s 200 IM. We’ve also got finals of the women’s 4×200 free relay. Semifinal action includes the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 breast, and men’s 200 back.
Among the exciting races to watch tonight is the showdown between World Champion Caeleb Dressel ot the USA and Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia. The sprint titans will battle in the final round tonight, with Dressel leading the way after coming within 2 tenths of his American Record twice in the prelims and semis. The women’s 100 free semis are loaded with the defending Olympic and World Champion Simone Manuel (USA), the current World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), and the all-time #2 Cate Campbell (AUS).
Among the swimmers looking for their first individual medals of the meet tonight are 100 back World Record holders Ryan Murphy and Kathleen Baker, who both missed the podium in the 100 back. Murphy will swim semifinals of the men’s 200 back, an event in which he’s the reigning champion, after topping prelims. But Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, who was just a tenth shy of Murphy’s 100 back World Record on the mixed medley relay leadoff, is the defending World Champion and headlines the other semifinal heat. Baker is the top qualifier for tonight’s 50 back final.
Russia’s defending World Champions Anton Chupkov and Yuliya Efimova look to defend their 200 breast titles. The USA’s Chase Kalisz will also have a shot to defend a title tonight in the 200 IM.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81
- World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29
- World Championships Record: Jessica Schipper (Australia), 2:03.41
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2018, 51.71
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (Canada), 2016, 52.70
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2018, 51.71
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.27
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58
- World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98
- World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49
- World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Ippei Watanabe (Japan), 2017, 2:06.67
- World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 2:09.39
- World Championships Record: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2017, 2:06.96
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2:06.96
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00
- World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06
- World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64
- World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14
- World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61
Finals Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08
- World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 7:51.47
- World Championships Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08
- 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 7:43.39
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
It’s Baeleb Time.
oh yesssss , lets hope he gets that WR erased
Lets see something special
Let the (fun and) games begin!
PS – link to tonight’s psych-sheet missing from the artlcle?