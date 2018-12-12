2018 SC Worlds: Day Two Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA Short Course World Championships
- Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
The second day of the SC World Championships will include the finals of the women’s 4×50 medley relay, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 back, and mixed 4×50 free relay along with the semifinals of the women’s 100 free and men’s 100 fly.
A number of showdowns lead the way this finals session with many world records on the line. In the men’s 100 back, current word record holder Xu Jiayu leads the top 8 going into tonight. However, 4 other men could also contend for the title and the record. Alia Atkinson of Jamaica also leads the women’s 50 breast final, as she looks to potentially put the championship record under her name after breaking the world record in October of this year.
The women’s 100 back final could be anyone’s race, with Olivia Smoliga taking top seed tonight with fellow American Kathleen Baker, Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu, and Aussie Emily Seebohm closely behind Smoliga.
In the women’s 100 free semifinals, Mallory Comerford and Ranomi Kromowidjojo race head-to-head after throwing down fast relay splits last night. SCM world record holder Chad le Clos and 2017 textile suit LCM record holder Caeleb Dressel look to headline their respective heats in the men’s 100 fly semifinals.
Other top seeds for the session include Kelsi Dahlia (women’s 200 fly), Fabio Scozzoli (men’s 100 breast), Alexander Graham (men’s 200 free). Both United States’ relays take top seeds in the women’s 4×50 medley relay and mixed 4×50 free relay.
Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay- Finals
WR – USA – 1:43.27 – 7 DEC 16 CR – USA – 1:43.27 – 7 DEC 16
- WJ – 1:53.11 (Best Time)
- United States– 1:42.38
- China – 1:44.31
- Netherlands – 1:44.57
The US relay of Olivia Smoliga (25.97), Katie Meili (29.29), Kelsi Dahlia (24.02), and Mallory Comerford (23.10) not only dominated the entire field but won the race in world record fashion. All 4 women also had the fastest splits for their respective strokes. Smoliga’s 50 back time also set a new American record.
It was a close race for the other medal positions, with China taking second place over the Netherlands 1:44.31 to 1:44.57. China’s second place time also set a new Asian record.
Men’s 100 Back- Finals
- WR – 48.88 – Xu Jiayu – 11 NOV 18
- CR – 48.95 – Stanislav Donets – 10 DEC 10
- WJ – 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 22 DEC 17
- Ryan Murphy – USA – 49.23
- Xu Jiayu -China – 49.26
- Kliment Kolesnikov – Russia- 49.40
In a star-studded field, it was anyone’s race. In the last 15 meters, it was a dog fight among defending Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and the current SCM world record holder Xu Jiayu. Murphy was able to successfully snag the title with a 49.23, toppling Xu by three one-hundredths, finishing in a 49.26.
Finishing in third place was the current junior record holder Russian Kliment Kolesnikov.
Women’s 200 Fly- Finals
- WR – Mireia Belmonte – 1:59.61 – 3 DEC 14
- CR – Mireia Belmonte – 1:59.61 – 3 DEC 14
- WJ – Suzuka Hasegawa – 2:02.96 – 14 JAN 17
- Katinka Hosszu – HUN – 2:01.60
- Kelsi Dahlia – USA – 2:01.73
- Suzuka Hasegawa – JPN – 2:04.04
Almost less than 15 minutes after the 4×50 medley relay, Kelsi Dahlia dove in for the 200 fly to chase down Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu. Dahlia and Hosszu were swimming way ahead of the field by the 100 meter mark. Dahlia’s impressive underwaters gave her the edge over Hosszu. Yet it was Hosszu who had the finishing speed in the last 25 to take another title in a 2:01.60. Dahlia would take second in a 2:01.73, re-breaking her own American record.
Taking third place was Japan’s Suzuka Hasegawa with a 2:04.04.
Men’s 100 Breast- Finals
- WR – 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh – 15 NOV 09
CR – 56.29 – Felipe Franca de Silva – 4 DEC 14
- WJ – 57.27 – Nicolo Martinenghi – 16 DEC 17
- Cameron van der Burgh – RSA – 56.01
- Ilya Shymanovich – BLR – 56.10
- Yasuhiro Koseki – JPN– 56.13
Cameron van der Burgh was way ahead of the field off the first 50, taking it out in a 25.91. While the rest of the field crept up on van der Burgh, the current world record holder held on for the title in a new championship record of 56.01.
Taking second place was Ilya Shymanovich in a 56.10, setting a new Belarus national record. Taking third by three one-hundredths was Yasuhiro Koseki in a 56.13, which also set a new Asian record.
Women’s 50 Breast- Finals
- WR – 28.56 – Alia Atkinson – 6 OCT 18
- CR – 28.81 – Ruta Meilutyte – 3 DEC 14
- WR – 29.84 (Best Time)
- Alia Atkinson– JAM- 29.05
- Ruta Meilutyte– LTU- 29.38
- Martina Carraro– ITA- 29.59
Jamaican Alia Atkinson defended her top spot and held off 2014 SC World champion Ruta Meilutyte for the title. Atkinson won with a 29.05, just 0.2 off of Meilutyte’s championship record. Meilutyte settled for silver behind Atkinson in a 29.38
Martina Carraro took the bronze in a 29.59, which re-broke her own Italian record.
Men’s 200 Free- Finals
- WR – Paul Biedermann – 1:39.37 – 15 NOV 09
- CR – Park Tae Hwan – 1:41.03 – 7 DEC 16
- WJ –Kliment Kolesnikov – 1:41.75 – 23 DEC 17
- Blake Pieroni – USA – 1:41.49
- Danas Rapsys – LTU – 1:41.78
- Alexander Graham – AUS – 1:42.28
Blake Pieroni lead the entire race and held off 400 free champion Danas Rapsys for the title. Pieroni’s opening 100 of 48.47 propelled him to win in a 1:41.49. Rapsys settled for the silver in a 1:41.78.
Taking the bronze was Alexander Graham in a 1:42.28. Fourth-place finisher Xinjie Ji set a new Asian record with a 1:42.31.
Women’s 100 Free- Semifinals
- WR – Cate Cambell – 50.25 – 25 OCT 17
- CR – Femke Heemskerk – 51.37 – 5 DEC 14
- WJ – 52.09 (Best Time)
- Femke Heemskerk – NED – 51.84
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED – 51.95
- Zhu Meghui – CHN – 52.04
- Michelle Coleman – SWE – 52.18
- Mallory Comerford – USA – 52.36
- Lia Neal – USA – 52.69
- Erin Gallagher – RSA – 52.70
- Barbora Seemanova – CZE – 52.71
Femke Heemskerk had an easy victory in the first semifinal, taking it in a 51.84. She will be first seed going into tomorrow’s finals. Winning the second semifinal was Ranomi Kromowidjojo in a 51.95, making it a Dutch 1-2 going into tomorrow’s final.
The rest of the top 6 of the second semifinal, Zhu Meghui, Michelle Coleman, Mallory Comerford, Lia Neal, and Erin Gallagher, also qualified for tomorrow’s final. Taking the last spot in the final was Barbora Seemanova, who took second in the first semifinal.
Men’s 100 Fly- Semifinals
- WR – Chad le Clos – 48.08 – 8 DEC 16
- CR –Chad le Clos – 48.08 – 8 DEC 16
WJ – 50.53 (Best Time)
- Caeleb Dressel – USA – 48.93
- Chad le Clos – RSA – 49.07
- Marius Kusch – GER – 49.35
- Li Zhuhao – CHN – 49.36 AS
- Mehdy Metella – FRA – 49.77
- Takeshi Kawamoto – JPN – 49.94
- Piero Codia – ITA – 50.23
- Jack Conger – USA – 50.41
Both Caeleb Dressel and Chad le Clos will make it back as the top two seeds into tomorrow’s 100 fly final. Both Dressel and le Clos won their respective semifinals.
Also coming back tomorrow is Marius Kusch and Li Zhuhao, who set a new Asian record. Joining them will be Frechman Mehdy Metella, Takeshi Kawamoto of Japan, Italian Piero Codia, and American Jack Conger.
In ninth place was Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas of Norway, who set a new junior world record of 50.49.
Women’s 100 Back- Finals
- WR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14
- CR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14
- WJ – 55.99 (Best Time)
Dahlia and Comerford doing a triple tonight (Why on earth?). Dahlia will have at least 7 more swims (3 rounds of 50fly, 3 rounds of 100fly and possibly 1 or more relay)
Pretty light compared to NCAAs schedule lol
Both are in amazing shape with amazing smiles – can’t ask for more than that
USA smashed the WR in the W4x50 medley
WR!