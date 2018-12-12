2018 SC Worlds: Day Two Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA Short Course World Championships

Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The second day of the SC World Championships will include the finals of the women’s 4×50 medley relay, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 back, and mixed 4×50 free relay along with the semifinals of the women’s 100 free and men’s 100 fly.

A number of showdowns lead the way this finals session with many world records on the line. In the men’s 100 back, current word record holder Xu Jiayu leads the top 8 going into tonight. However, 4 other men could also contend for the title and the record. Alia Atkinson of Jamaica also leads the women’s 50 breast final, as she looks to potentially put the championship record under her name after breaking the world record in October of this year.

The women’s 100 back final could be anyone’s race, with Olivia Smoliga taking top seed tonight with fellow American Kathleen Baker, Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu, and Aussie Emily Seebohm closely behind Smoliga.

In the women’s 100 free semifinals, Mallory Comerford and Ranomi Kromowidjojo race head-to-head after throwing down fast relay splits last night. SCM world record holder Chad le Clos and 2017 textile suit LCM record holder Caeleb Dressel look to headline their respective heats in the men’s 100 fly semifinals.

Other top seeds for the session include Kelsi Dahlia (women’s 200 fly), Fabio Scozzoli (men’s 100 breast), Alexander Graham (men’s 200 free). Both United States’ relays take top seeds in the women’s 4×50 medley relay and mixed 4×50 free relay.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay- Finals

WR – USA – 1:43.27 – 7 DEC 16

CR – USA – 1:43.27 – 7 DEC 16

WJ – 1:53.11 (Best Time)

United States– 1:42.38 China – 1:44.31 Netherlands – 1:44.57

The US relay of Olivia Smoliga (25.97), Katie Meili (29.29), Kelsi Dahlia (24.02), and Mallory Comerford (23.10) not only dominated the entire field but won the race in world record fashion. All 4 women also had the fastest splits for their respective strokes. Smoliga’s 50 back time also set a new American record.

It was a close race for the other medal positions, with China taking second place over the Netherlands 1:44.31 to 1:44.57. China’s second place time also set a new Asian record.

Men’s 100 Back- Finals

WR – 48.88 – Xu Jiayu – 11 NOV 18

– 11 NOV 18 CR – 48.95 – Stanislav Donets – 10 DEC 10

WJ – 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 22 DEC 17

In a star-studded field, it was anyone’s race. In the last 15 meters, it was a dog fight among defending Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and the current SCM world record holder Xu Jiayu. Murphy was able to successfully snag the title with a 49.23, toppling Xu by three one-hundredths, finishing in a 49.26.

Finishing in third place was the current junior record holder Russian Kliment Kolesnikov.

Women’s 200 Fly- Finals

WR – Mireia Belmonte – 1:59.61 – 3 DEC 14

CR – Mireia Belmonte – 1:59.61 – 3 DEC 14

WJ – Suzuka Hasegawa – 2:02.96 – 14 JAN 17

Almost less than 15 minutes after the 4×50 medley relay, Kelsi Dahlia dove in for the 200 fly to chase down Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu. Dahlia and Hosszu were swimming way ahead of the field by the 100 meter mark. Dahlia’s impressive underwaters gave her the edge over Hosszu. Yet it was Hosszu who had the finishing speed in the last 25 to take another title in a 2:01.60. Dahlia would take second in a 2:01.73, re-breaking her own American record.

Taking third place was Japan’s Suzuka Hasegawa with a 2:04.04.

Men’s 100 Breast- Finals

WR – 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh – 15 NOV 09

– 15 NOV 09 CR – 56.29 – Felipe Franca de Silva – 4 DEC 14

WJ – 57.27 – Nicolo Martinenghi – 16 DEC 17

Cameron van der Burgh was way ahead of the field off the first 50, taking it out in a 25.91. While the rest of the field crept up on van der Burgh, the current world record holder held on for the title in a new championship record of 56.01.

Taking second place was Ilya Shymanovich in a 56.10, setting a new Belarus national record. Taking third by three one-hundredths was Yasuhiro Koseki in a 56.13, which also set a new Asian record.

Women’s 50 Breast- Finals

WR – 28.56 – Alia Atkinson – 6 OCT 18

– 6 OCT 18 CR – 28.81 – Ruta Meilutyte – 3 DEC 14

– 3 DEC 14 WR – 29.84 (Best Time)

Jamaican Alia Atkinson defended her top spot and held off 2014 SC World champion Ruta Meilutyte for the title. Atkinson won with a 29.05, just 0.2 off of Meilutyte’s championship record. Meilutyte settled for silver behind Atkinson in a 29.38

Martina Carraro took the bronze in a 29.59, which re-broke her own Italian record.

Men’s 200 Free- Finals

WR – Paul Biedermann – 1:39.37 – 15 NOV 09

CR – Park Tae Hwan – 1:41.03 – 7 DEC 16

WJ –Kliment Kolesnikov – 1:41.75 – 23 DEC 17

Blake Pieroni lead the entire race and held off 400 free champion Danas Rapsys for the title. Pieroni’s opening 100 of 48.47 propelled him to win in a 1:41.49. Rapsys settled for the silver in a 1:41.78.

Taking the bronze was Alexander Graham in a 1:42.28. Fourth-place finisher Xinjie Ji set a new Asian record with a 1:42.31.

Women’s 100 Free- Semifinals

WR – Cate Cambell – 50.25 – 25 OCT 17

CR – Femke Heemskerk – 51.37 – 5 DEC 14

– 51.37 – 5 DEC 14 WJ – 52.09 (Best Time)

Femke Heemskerk had an easy victory in the first semifinal, taking it in a 51.84. She will be first seed going into tomorrow’s finals. Winning the second semifinal was Ranomi Kromowidjojo in a 51.95, making it a Dutch 1-2 going into tomorrow’s final.

The rest of the top 6 of the second semifinal, Zhu Meghui, Michelle Coleman, Mallory Comerford, Lia Neal, and Erin Gallagher, also qualified for tomorrow’s final. Taking the last spot in the final was Barbora Seemanova, who took second in the first semifinal.

Men’s 100 Fly- Semifinals

WR – Chad le Clos – 48.08 – 8 DEC 16

– 48.08 – 8 DEC 16 CR – Chad le Clos – 48.08 – 8 DEC 16

– 48.08 – 8 DEC 16 WJ – 50.53 (Best Time)

Caeleb Dressel – USA – 48.93 Chad le Clos – RSA – 49.07 Marius Kusch – GER – 49.35 Li Zhuhao – CHN – 49.36 AS Mehdy Metella – FRA – 49.77 Takeshi Kawamoto – JPN – 49.94 Piero Codia – ITA – 50.23 Jack Conger – USA – 50.41

Both Caeleb Dressel and Chad le Clos will make it back as the top two seeds into tomorrow’s 100 fly final. Both Dressel and le Clos won their respective semifinals.

Also coming back tomorrow is Marius Kusch and Li Zhuhao, who set a new Asian record. Joining them will be Frechman Mehdy Metella, Takeshi Kawamoto of Japan, Italian Piero Codia, and American Jack Conger.

In ninth place was Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas of Norway, who set a new junior world record of 50.49.

Women’s 100 Back- Finals

WR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14

– 4 DEC 14 CR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14

– 4 DEC 14 WJ – 55.99 (Best Time)

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay- Finals