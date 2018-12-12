Race Video: American Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Clocks World Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

The women’s 4x50m medley relay at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships saw the Americans rise to the occasion with a new World Record en route to gold. Olivia Smoliga, Katie Meili, Kelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford combined to clock a new mark of 1:42.38, eliminating the old WR of 1:43.27 also held by America from the 2016 edition of these championships.

Taking down the World Record looked promising after the 100m backstroke champion here in Hangzhou, Smoliga, fired off an American Record with her opening medley relay split. Her time of 25.97 checked-in as the first mark under the 26-second threshold ever for an American.

Olympic medalist Meili took over from there, keeping pace with a solid sub-30 split of 29.29, while Dahlia unleashed a 3rd leg of 24.02. Both splits represented the fastest of the field.

The 200m freestyle runner-up here in Hangzhou, Comerford of the University of Louisville, sealed the deal with a 23.10 anchor to capture the World Record.

China touched in 1:44.31 for silver, while the Dutch held on for bronze in 1:44.57.

Race video courtesy of Alex Muni.