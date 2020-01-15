Yara Hierath Changes Verbal from UCSD to NC State for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Badger Swim Club’s Yara Hierath has changed her verbal commitment from UC-San Diego in California to NC State University.

After long consideration I chose to change my commitment. I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at NC State! A big thank you to my family, friends and coaches who helped me throughout this process! I can’t wait to join the pack! 🐺♦️

Hierath, a German national currently based in New York, initially announced her verbal commitment to Division II UCSD this past September. UCSD will begin transitioning into a Division I program this year, though Team Elite coach David Marsh left the Triton head coaching position this past summer after two full seasons there.

TOP TIMES

100 free – 57.57 (50.42)

200 free – 2:01.32 (1:46.41)

400 free – 4:14.06 (4:44.66)

800 free – 8:46.70 (9:50.14)

1500 free – 16:41.00 (16:21.37)

200 IM – 2:16.39 (1:59.99)

400 IM – 4:45.75 (4:11.66)

Hierath represented Germany at the 2019 European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships where she finished tenth in the 10K race. She also swam for Team Germany at the 2018 European Junior Championships, where she was the 400 IM runner-up, finished fifth in the 200 IM, and led off Germany’s silver medal-winning 800 free relay.

With Badger, Hierath has only logged SCY swims dating back to 2018, though she has some racing experience in the smaller pool. For example, she’s been 1:48.87 in the 200 free, 16:33.00 in the mile, 1:58.45 in the 200 back, 2:01.40 in the 200 IM and 4:19.94 in the 400 IM across a few SCY meets of various caliber (some were not championship-style meets).

Based on her LCM resume, Hierath will be a strong addition to the Wolfpack next season. NC State won the 2019 ACC Women’s Championship, and Hierath’s converted times would’ve made the A-final of the 400 IM and top eight in the mile, while she would’ve been on the A/B final bubble in the 500 free.

NC State has a strong recent tradition of distance and IM talent. They went 1-2-3-5 in the mile at ACCs last year, put three women into the 500 free A-final, and went 1-2-3-4 in the 400 IM. They also developed All-American Hannah Moore.

Hierath joins #8 Abby Arens, Abby Doss, Abby Pilkenton, Katey Lewicki, Ashley Cusano and Morgan Jones

