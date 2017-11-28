The University of California San Diego will complete its expected jump to the Division I level and will join the Big West Conference in 2020.
The school announced the move today, though the jump to Division I has been widely expected after the student body voted in the spring of 2016 to more than double its student fees to help fund the move.
The transition period between Divisions II and I will start in the fall of 2020, with UCSD ineligible for conference or NCAA titles at the Division I level for four years. That mean’s the fall of 2024 will be the school’s first season competing as full Division I members.
It’s hard to say what impact the Big West inclusion will have on the swimming landscape. The Big West hasn’t included swimming & diving as a conference sport since 2010, but during that year, all of its remaining members with swimming programs jumped into the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). That could be a natural landing spot for UC San Diego, currently featuring just 7 women’s teams and 5 men’s teams.
It seems unlikely the Big West would look at bringing swimming & diving back at the conference level with only a handful of member schools still supporting swimming & diving. San Diego is currently in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference for swimming & diving, though the school was a member of the Division II CCCA for most of its sports.
A couple sports will be joining the Big West early. Men’s volleyball was already set to be an associate member of the conference’s inaugural season this spring, and women’s water polo will join the Big West in 2019-2020.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "UC San Diego To Jump to Division I, Join Big West Conference"
What’s the reasoning behind the 4 year waiting period before a team can compete at the championship level in a new division? It seems like a punishment that would potentially hurt recruiting as schools attempt to be competitive in their new division.
Agreed. That’s a LONG delay. They’re still looking at 7 more years. Marsh turns 60 next month. He will be 67 by then. He might not even be at San Diego that long.
dmswim – it has to do with compliance. NCAA compliance rules are different for different divisions, and one argument for the 4 year waiting period: swimmers who came to the school with understanding of D2 eligibility and compliance rules will abide by those, everyone who commits over the next 4 years will know the different standards that they are agreeing to be held to.
Can someone explain to me the exact benefits of going D1 for a school like this? Reputation?
Back in 2011 they did a feasibility study of moving to DI and adding football. The entire paper is on the athletic website for review. I would expect they would like to add football and there is only one DII school in CA with football, so travel expenses would be sky high for a DII football team.