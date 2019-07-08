David Marsh Out At UCSD; Will Continue With Team Elite, Pros, Consulting

Rio Olympic head coach David Marsh will no longer be the head coach at the University of California – San Diego. Instead, he’ll focus on his work with Team Elite, his coaching of pros and new consulting jobs.

Marsh confirmed the news to SwimSwam in an interview, which you can view above. Marsh talks about his experience coaching at Auburn and wanting to give more detailed focus to professional and post-grad swimmers. He left Auburn to move to North Carolina, where he started Team Elite, a training hub for professional swimmers, while coaching for the SwimMAC club.

Marsh says he moved out to San Diego in order to take the next step in creating that professional hub. He says that while he’s seen the collegiate program improve at San Diego, balancing his work with professional swimmers with his college duties has been difficult.

“When I moved out here for the UC – San Diego job, I was very excited about the facilities and the setup,” Marsh says. “As it’s turned out, it hasn’t been exactly what I’d hoped for.

“We haven’t been able to get to an agreement. I haven’t made traction with the school on some of the areas of Team Elite intermixing with the [college] team, of running a club team – things that I understood I would get to do when I came.”

Marsh says he’ll be running most of his new coaching opportunities out of the long course Jewish Community Center facility. He’ll continue working with Team Elite and is also launching a consulting program called Coach Marsh Consulting.

Marsh was only with UC San Diego for a little over two years – he took the job in the summer of 2017.