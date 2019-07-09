WADA Issues Statement On Operation Viribus

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued a statement earlier today acknowledging its role in Operation Viribus. According to the statement, during the operation, 17 organized crime groups involved in trafficking of illicit medical substances and doping material across the European continent.

Throughout the operation, 3.8 million doping substances and medicines were seized worldwide, according to a press release issued by Europol, the European Police. The operation, which was led by Europol in coalition with the Italian NAS Carabinieri and the Financial Unit of the Hellenic Police, is the largest intervention of this kind all time. Italian and Greek police were supported by thirty-three countries, INTERPOL (International Police), the Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The operation was focused primarily on battling commerce of a wide range of illegal and dangerous substances, besides the smuggling of illicit athletic supplements and the illegal trade of doping substances.

According to Europol, Operation Viribus also focused on doping checks performed during athletic events. A total of 1,357 checks, which include both blood and urine tests, have been performed in some of the countries involved in this operation.

“We would like to congratulate all member states and other organizations that contributed to this successful operation. This is the sort of multi-party collaboration that produces real results and can make a significant impact on the availability of counterfeit and illegal drugs used by some athletes globally,” said Gunter Younger, WADA’s Director for Intelligence and Investigations (I&I).

“WADA I&I is pleased to have been involved in Operation Viribus and we stand ready to continue this sort of role in any ongoing operations in what is a collaborative fight against sports fraud across the continent. Outside of this, we continue to forge partnerships with law enforcement agencies in Europe and throughout the world,” added Younger.

According to the report issued by Europol, the worldwide trade in anabolic substances has increased steadily over the past two decades.

Further, last week WADA reported that the first round of the Moscow lab review found nearly 300 athletes related to potential new doping violations, although WADA did not indicate if all the data provided was for Russian athletes, given that the Moscow laboratory did not exclusively test Russians.

As the 2020 Games approach, those involved in Operation Viribus could face a ban from competing at the international stage in light of the Olympic year.