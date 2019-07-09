FINIS Set of the Week: A Little Bitta Everything, A Whole Lotta Work

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Jill Bennett, Director of Sales & Marketing, FINIS.

For the coach or athlete that’s ready for a happy medium of technique work and yardage.

4 x 25 Scull

4 x 50 Kick

4 x 75 Drill – Fly, Back, Breast

4 x 100 Choice

8 x 100 Free, Base Pace

8 x 50 IM order, Base Pace

8 x 100 Free, Push Pace

8 x 50 IM order, Push Pace

4 x 100 FAST

4 x 75 Drill, Fly, Back, Breast

4 x 50 Kick

4 x 25 Scull

