Winter Juniors Qualifier Clayton Bernauer Chooses Army West Point for 2021

Clayton Bernauer has committed to swim for the United States Military Academy at West Point beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Bernauer is a senior at Parsippany High School and he competes year-round for the Lakeland Hills YMCA.

His cousin Rebecca Morel was a senior captain for the Navy women in the 2020-2021 season.

I am honored to announce that I will be fulfilling my long-term dream of attending the United States Military Academy at West Point for the years ahead and becoming an Army Officer upon graduation. I want to thank the coaching staff at Lakeland Hills YMCA, my parents, my teachers, and the teammates that have helped me get to the point I am today. Another thank you to my community as a whole and Congresswoman Sherrill for nominating me to attend West Point. I look forward to being coached by the Army staff and training alongside dedicated teammates– both in the pool and in open water. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!

In early April, Bernauer qualified for the 2021 Winter Junior National Championships in the 400 IM. He swam the 500 and 1650 free, 400 IM, and the 100 breast at the YMCA Swimming Festival NJ. He touched second in the 400 IM, taking 3.16 seconds off of his entry time for a new personal best time of 3:57.01. He also finished second in the 500 free, improving his time by 7.29 seconds for a new best of 4:31.55. He made it back in the C-final of the 100 breast and was fourth in the 1650 free (16:05.75), where he shaved 11.74 seconds from his entry time.

Last spring and summer, Bernauer trained in lakes with his teammates while pools were closed during the pandemic. He competed in open-water races and won the Cedar Island 5k in Avalon, NJ.

Top SCY Times:

400 IM – 3:57.01

200 back – 1:50.36

500 free – 4:31.55

1000 free – 9:29.48

200 breast – 2:06.20

Army West Point finished second behind the Naval Academy at the 2020 Patriot League Championships. Evan Zhang brought home the most point for Army, winning a gold medal in the 200 breast and a bronze in the 100 breast. The men’s team earned silver medals in all five of the relays, with Navy clinching gold.

Bernauer’s times would have earned him a spot in the B-final of the 400 IM and 500 free at the 2020 conference champs. Additionally, he would have touched 15th in the 1650 free.

Wes Tate, Ryan Durkan, Owen Harlow, Ian Shahan, George Glover, Evan Yoo, and Andrew Wang have all committed to swim for Army West Point’s class of 2025.

