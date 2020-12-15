4x Alabama HS State Champ Owen Harlow (2021) Commits to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Owen Harlow from Huntsville, Alabama has announced his intention to swim for the United States Military Academy beginning in the fall of 2021.

”It is an absolute honor and a privilege to announce that I will be continuing my swim career and studying at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Words cannot describe the amount of excitement this decision has brought me. I am beyond thankful for my friends and family as well as my coaches and teachers who have helped me reach this point in my life and have encouraged me to pursue my aspirations to the fullest extent. I would also like to sincerely thank the USMA Swim and Dive program for making me feel so welcomed and I’m hoping to make you proud. #Beatnavy”

Harlow is a senior at Virgil I. Grissom High School. He won the 50 free and 100 free at the Alabama High School State Swimming and Diving Championships in both his junior year and senior year of high school. At the 2020 AHSAA State High School Meet at the beginning of December, Harlow claimed victories in the 6A-7A 50 free in a record-setting time of 20.29 (.05 off the all-time Alabama state record) and the 100 free with 45.11.

In club swimming, where Harlow represents Huntsville Swim Association, he is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free. He notched PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.68) and 100 free (52.85) at the 2020 Last Minute Meet last March, and in the LCM 200 IM in January (2:17.66). Since the beginning of the school year, he has earned lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100 free during high school season and in the 100 back (53.92) and 200 IM (2:54.93) at the 2020 SE HSA Holiday Invitational in December.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.29

100 free – 45.11

200 free – 1:41.97

50 back – 25.71

100 back – 53.92

200 back – 2:00.22

200 IM – 1:54.93

Harlow will be in the Army West Point’s class of 2025 with fellow commits Andrew Wang, Ian Shahan, James Don, Ryan Durkan, and Silas Crosby. His best times would have scored in the A final of the 50 free and the B final of the 100 free at 2020 Patriot League Championships.

