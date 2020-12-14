Escape Winter and Train in the Florida Keys

Revive Practices for YOUR Team

Revive practice sessions for your team by enhancing your winter training at Jacobs Aquatic Center (JAC) in beautiful, sunny Key Largo, FL. Escape from the same old scenery to tropical island paradise and train under the blue sky and palm trees in the Keys.

Quality Training and Plenty of Outdoor Activities:

The JAC is a premier facility which includes a 25-Meter Myrtha, 8 Lane competition pool; a dive well with 2x one meter boards, and 1x three meter board, along with a dry area and dry board. Attached to the facility is a 14-acre multi-use park option for dryland training. The JAC is conveniently located to many lodging and restaurant options, so your team can easily walk to and from the pool.

In addition to that paradise, you and your team can soak up the island experience with the incredible sunrises and sunsets; snorkeling and diving opportunities; and paddleboard and kayak adventures. The outdoor playground of the Florida Keys is limited only to your imagination.

Why Key Largo for Winter Training

Warmer temperatures to re-energize swimmers to train — 2020 has been a tough year for all of us. Sometimes a change in scenery is what you need to reignite the spark inside and improve the morale of your team, but don’t just take our word for it. Hear from other teams who’ve come down and trained at our facility:

Winter Training slots are available December through February of each year. Sessions are blocked in two-hour increments starting with 6-8AM and ending with 8-10PM. Lane rental is $50 per lane per two-hour session. Lanes are 9 feet wide making circle swimming a breeze without fear of locking arms. We also have an underwater speak system to play any tunes your swimmers may enjoy while training!

Reserve YOUR Winter Training Sessions Today!

To secure your reservation for the Winter Training or for any questions, please email [email protected] or call the reservation manager, Kelli Cuppett, at 305-923-9427.

Courtesy of JAC, a SwimSwam partner.