Daily Swim Coach Workout #306

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
6x fins
75 z1b free drill on 1:20 [25 barrel roll + 50 one arm]
75 z1b back drill on 1:20 [25 barrel roll + 50 one arm]
300 z1b free drill [each 25 half tarzan/ half scull]
2x
4x 25 z1b breast drill sequence on 40
4x 25 z1b fly drill sequence on 40
6x 25 z5a choice on 45 [explosive turns]
#SR-5, #SR-4
4x
3x 100 z2 IM on 1:30
4x 50 z3a IM on 1:00 [IM order, aim for 200 pace split, add up 200 IM time and tell us how it compares to your best]
100 z1b choice on 2:00
#SR-3, #SR-2
4x
3x 100 z2 IM on 1:40
4x 50 z3a IM on 1:00 [IM order, aim for 200 pace split, add up 200 IM time and tell us how it compares to your best]
100 z1b choice on 2:00
#SR-1
4x
3x 100 z2 back on 1:30
4x 50 z3a IM on 1:00 [IM order, aim for 200 pace split, add up 200 IM time and tell us how it compares to your best]
100 z1b choice on 2:00
400 fly kick with snorkel [streamline or board]
100 z1b choice
#SR-5
12x 100 z3b free on 1:40 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]
#SR-4
12x 100 z3b free on 1:45 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]
#SR-3
11x 100 z3b free on 1:50 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]
#SR-2
11x 100 z3b free on 1:55 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]
#SR-1
10x 100 z3b free on 2:00 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]
300 z1b choice [mandatory cool down]
Shawn Klosterman
Head Coach / C.O.O., Berzerker
