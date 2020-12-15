Daily Swim Coach Workout #306

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

6x fins

75 z1b free drill on 1:20 [25 barrel roll + 50 one arm]

75 z1b back drill on 1:20 [25 barrel roll + 50 one arm]



300 z1b free drill [each 25 half tarzan/ half scull]

2x

4x 25 z1b breast drill sequence on 40

4x 25 z1b fly drill sequence on 40



6x 25 z5a choice on 45 [explosive turns]

#SR-5, #SR-4

4x

3x 100 z2 IM on 1:30

4x 50 z3a IM on 1:00 [IM order, aim for 200 pace split, add up 200 IM time and tell us how it compares to your best]

100 z1b choice on 2:00

#SR-3, #SR-2

4x

3x 100 z2 IM on 1:40

4x 50 z3a IM on 1:00 [IM order, aim for 200 pace split, add up 200 IM time and tell us how it compares to your best]

100 z1b choice on 2:00

#SR-1

4x

3x 100 z2 back on 1:30

4x 50 z3a IM on 1:00 [IM order, aim for 200 pace split, add up 200 IM time and tell us how it compares to your best]

100 z1b choice on 2:00

400 fly kick with snorkel [streamline or board]

100 z1b choice

#SR-5

12x 100 z3b free on 1:40 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]

#SR-4

12x 100 z3b free on 1:45 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]

#SR-3

11x 100 z3b free on 1:50 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]

#SR-2

11x 100 z3b free on 1:55 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]

#SR-1

10x 100 z3b free on 2:00 [by formula: aim for 1/2 best 200+4-6 sec]

300 z1b choice [mandatory cool down]