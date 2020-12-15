2x Colorado High School Champ Niki Silolahti Commits to Utah for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Niki Silolahti from Centennial, Colorado has announced his intention to swim at the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah Swim and Dive team. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for supporting me along the way. Go Utes!”

A senior at Cherry Creek High School, Silolahti swims for his high school and Aquawolves Swim Team. He specializes in free and fly. In his last high school season, during his sophomore year in the spring of 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled owing to the coronavirus pandemic), Silolahti placed 9th in the 50 free (21.58) and 2nd in the 100 free (46.25) at the Colorado High School Athletics Association 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also led off the 200 free relay (21.69) and 400 free relay (46.94), both of which won state titles.

Since the beginning of the COVID shutdown, Silolahti has swum a total of five lifetime best LCM times and one SCY best time. At a couple of LCM meets in August and September, he notched PBs in the 50m free (24.74), 100m free (56.14), 200 free (2:04.46), 50 fly (26.20), and 100 fly (1:02.45). In October, at a dual meet against Front Range Barracudas Swim Club, he went 53.29 to register a lifetime best in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 45.78

200 free – 1:45.21

100 fly – 53.29

Silolahti will join the Utes with fellow class of 2025 commits Baylor Lewis, Jacob Dix, Lucas Calderon, Preston Planells, and Sam Tenhulzen.

