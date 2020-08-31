After 3-Second 200 BK Drop, Sam Tenhulzen Commits To Utah For 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Tenhulzen dropped three seconds in his 200 back as a junior. Now he’s verbally committed to the University of Utah for next fall. He made the announcement via Instagram last week:

“Im excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah! Shoutout to coach Jos Smith for putting in all the effort that he did to recruit me! Can’t wait to join the boys up at Utah and to compete in the pac12! Go Utes baby! 🙌”

Tenhulzen cut from 1:51.39 to 1:48.05 in the 200-yard backstroke at Winter Juniors West last December. That has the backstroker on a strong trajectory with one more year of high school eligibility remaining.

Tenhulzen’s Top Times

100y back: 50.43

200y back: 1:48.05

100m back: 58.31

200m back: 2:10.25

Tenhulzen competes for Cougar Aquatics out of Pullman, Washington.

Tenhulzen will join a relatively young backstroke group at Utah. Sophomore David Fridlander had the team’s top times (47.47/1:44.88) in both backstrokes last year. Tenhulzen would have ranked #4 on the team in both the 100 and 200 backs last year, and the team’s entire depth chart in the stroke was sophomores and freshmen. Fridlander will be a senior when Tenhulzen arrives as a freshman.

