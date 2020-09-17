Utah Picks Up Loveland Swim Club Breaststroker/IMer Baylor Lewis for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Loveland Swim Club’s Baylor Lewis has verbally committed to Utah for next fall. Lewis is a senior at Frontier Academy in Greeley, Colo.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for everything they have given me. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. GO UTES!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 57.50

200 breast – 2:04.09

200 IM – 1:53.33

400 IM – 3:58.89

At the 2019 Colorado 4A HS Championships, Lewis placed third in the 100 breast (58.85) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.49). Competing for Greeley West High School at that meet, he helped the school win their first-ever Colorado high school state team title. In December, he competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, where he finished 41st in the 400 IM (3:58.89), 49th in the 200 breast (2:04.09) and 62nd in the 100 breast (57.50), hitting lifetime bests in all three.

Top breaststrokers Andy Britton (52.9/1:57.8) and Jaek Horner (53.1/1:56.5) both return for the Utes, Britton as a junior and Horner as a sophomore. They also return top IMers Benjamin Waterman (1:45.4) and Jackson Cunningham (3:48.4) for two more years, each.

Lewis joins Lucas Calderon and Sam Tenhulzen in Utah’s class of 2025.

