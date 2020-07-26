NBAC Sprinter Lucas Calderon (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucas Calderon, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American heading into his senior year at Baltimore Polytech Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2021-22.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah. Thank you to all my family and coaches that helped me to this point. GO UTES!”

Calderon swims for North Baltimore Aquatic Club and specializes in sprint freestyle and butterfly. He recently won the 50 free (20.45) and took 3rd in the 100 free (45.82) at the 2020 Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. He also finaled in the 100 back (31st) and 100 fly (17th). He earned PBs in all four events. Earlier this year he had gone best times in the SCY 100 breast and 200 IM and the LCM 50 free (23.85), 200 free, and 100 back. At last summer’s LSC Long Course Championships, he won the 50m free (23.85), was runner-up in the 100m free (53.16), and took 9th in the 100m fly (58.97).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.45

100 free – 45.82

200 free – 1:45.83

100 back – 54.49

100 fly – 51.03

The Utes had a strong sprint group last season, with four scorers in the 50 free (Cooper DeRyk, Liam O’Haimhirgin, Santi Contreras, and Finn O’Haimhirgin) at 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Championships and another two (David Fridlander and Felix Chiun) finishing 27th and 28th. Liam O’Haimhirgin was an A-finalist in the 100 free, while his brother Finn scored in the B final. Deryk (19.72/43.93), Finn O’Haimhirgin (20.14/43.27), and Fridlander (20.22/44.35) will all still be there when Calderon arrives.

