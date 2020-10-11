Winter Juniors Qualifier Jacob Dix Verbally Commits to Utah for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacob Dix, a senior at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mount, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2021-22.

“I’m thrilled to share that I verbally committed to the University of Utah’s class of 2025. I am looking forward to meeting my future teammates and reaching new goals under the amazing coaching staff. GO UTES!”

Dix was a finalist in the 100 free (9th with 45.77) and led off both freestyle relays (21.48/46.19) at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Flower Mound finished 7th in the 4×50 and 6th in the 4×100. Dix contributed to the Jaguars’ 14th-place team finish out of 60 teams.

Dix does his year-round swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/500 free and 100 back. At 2019 Winter Juniors West, he competed in the 100/200 free and 100 back and earned new PBs in the 50 free and 200 free. Dix had a strong showing at College Station Sectionals in March. He finaled in the 50 free (31st), 100 free (25th), 200 free (16th), 400/500 free (30th), and 100 back (20th). Because of the SCY/LCM prelims/finals format, he notched PBs in the SCY 500 free (4:35.24), 100 back (50.33), and 100 fly (51.19) as well as the LCM 400 free (4:12.36) and 100 back (59.26).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.33

100 free – 45.77

200 free – 1:39.42

500 free – 4:35.24

50 back – 24.25

100 back – 50.33

200 back – 1:50.77

100 fly – 51.19

200 IM – 1:55.65

400 IM – 4:06.42

Dix will join the Utes with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Baylor Lewis, Lucas Calderon, and Sam Tenhulzen. Utah came in 5th at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships. He will overlap with Utah backstrokers David Fridlander (47.47/1:44.88 last season), JP Hynes (48.37/1:51.29), Max Hernandez-Nietling (49.32/1:56.34), Robert King (1:45.91), and Jackson Cunningham (51.65/1:47.01) and newcomers Holden Ellsworth, Connor Elwyn, Ryan Garstang, and Parker McOmber.

