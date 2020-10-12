55/2:01 Breaststroker Jaydon Cunningham (2022) Verbals to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaydon Cunningham from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2022-23. He wrote on social media:

“I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University to further my swim and academic career. I’m very thankful to all my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me through this process. Go Seminoles!”

Cunningham is currently a junior at Northern High School in Owings, MD; he began there as a sophomore in the 2019-20 school year after his family moved to Maryland from Minnesota. He swims year-round with Naval Academy Aquatic Club and specializes in breaststroke where his prowess earned him “Best of the Rest” honors on our Way Too Early list of boys recruits from the high school class of 2022. Also, in January 2018 he was a Weekly Wonder for blasting a best-by-4-seconds 59 in the 100 breast. Cunningham has since dropped another 4 seconds in the 100 and swims a 55.1. He notched personal bests in the 50 free (22.15), 100 back, and 100/200 breast at the 2020 Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February, finishing 2nd in both the 100/200 breast, 15th in the 100 back, and 29th in the 50 free and 100 fly. He had a strong meet just after moving to Maryland in the summer of 2019 at Sandbox Invitational. There, he improved his times in the LCM 50 free, 100 back, 100 breast (1:06.62), 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.19

200 breast – 2:01.71

200 IM – 1:52.27

100 back – 52.97

100 fly – 52.38

Cunningham is the first domestic recruit for FSU’s class of 2026. The Seminoles have also received verbal pledges from Slovenia’s Jaka Pušnik, Lithuania’s Jokūbas Keblys, and Turkey’s Utku Kurtdere.

Congratulations to NAAC'er Jaydon Cunningham, on his commitment to Florida State University, Class of 2026! Go 'Noles! pic.twitter.com/uWiUb3wHN5 — NAAC Swimming (@NAACSwim) September 26, 2020

