Junior Nationals Qualifying Diver Jiselle Miller Commits to Louisville (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Diver Jiselle Miller has joined a wave of females in the class of 2022 to verbally commit to the University of Louisville this week. A junior at Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana in the northern part of the state, she’ll make the 4-hour drive south to Louisville just across the Kentucky state line.

In 2019, as a freshman, Miller placed 8th at the Indiana High School State Championship meet on the 1-meter, the only discipline competed in most high school diving meets. As a sophomore, she finished 2nd at her sectional meet. She then finished 13th in prelims to advance to the semi-finals, but was 18th in the semis to miss scoring.

Miller’s best event is the 3-meter, and she does dive both 1-meter and platform.

At the 2019 USA Diving Zone C Championships, she placed 3rd on the 3-meter and qualified for the USA Diving Junior National Championships. At Junior Natinoals, she finished 13th on 3-meter.

Major USA Diving Results:

2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships 14-15 Girls 3m J.O – (Semifinal / Semifinal A) 13 351.85 2019 USA Diving Zone C Championships 14-15 Girls 1m J.O – (Final) 15 279.3 14-15 Girls 3m J.O – (Final) 3 351.95 14-15 Girls Platform J.O – (Final) 14 209.1 2019 USA Diving Junior Region 5 Championships 14-15 Girls 1m J.O – (Final) 4 355.3 14-15 Girls 3m J.O – (Final) 7 318.25 2018 USA Diving Zone C Championships 14-15 Girls 3m J.O – (Final) 24 241.25 14-15 Girls Platform J.O – (Final) 12 212 2018 USA Diving Junior Region 6 Championships 14-15 Girls 1m J.O – (Final) 22 197.35 14-15 Girls 3m J.O – (Final) 14 219.95

Miller dives at the Indiana International School of Diving under coach Robert Burns, who is also her high school coach.

The Louisville women ranked about mid-pack in the ACC in women’s diving last season, though historically they’re a little better than that.

Their 2nd-best individual scorer among swimming & diving combined at last year’s ACC Championships was senior Molly Fears, one of the best divers in program history. She scored 71 points, led by a 4th-place finish on 3-meter.

She was twice named ACC Diver of the Week, and as a junior became Louisville’s first diver to earn Honorable Mention All-American honors via a 10th-place finish on platform.

As a team, the Cardinals placed 3rd at last year’s ACC Championship meet, more than 200 points behind NC State and almost 300 points ahead of UNC.

Miller joins a class of 2022 that includes the #6 recruit in the class Rye Ulett, and Virginia High School runner-up Jordan Durocher. Ulett and Durocher both announced their commitments this week as well.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.