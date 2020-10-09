Rye Ulett, #6 in 2022, Verbally Commits to Join Sister Tristen at Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Rye Ulett from Atlanta, Georgia, the #6 girl on our Way Too Early list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2022, has announced her intention to swim at the University of Louisville in 2022-23. She will join her older sister Tristen Ulett, currently a freshman on the Cardinals’ roster.

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville! Thank you to God, my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me along this journey. Go Cards ❤️🖤🤍”

Rye Ulett is a junior at Georgia Connections Academy and a member of Dynamo Swim Club. She is a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100m back (1:00.40), 200m back (2:09.70), 100m fly (1:00.37), and 200m IM (2:16.79). She achieved all but the 100 back times before her 15th birthday. At the 2019 U.S. National Championships, she became only the second 13-14 girl in history to break 2:10 in the 200 back (Missy Franklin went 2:09.16 in 2009), winning the B final with the second-fastest time of the meet, 2:09.70. Her performance earned her a selection to represent Team USA at the 7th FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest, where she placed 12th in prelims of the 200 back with 2:14.88. She wrapped up 2019 ranked 9th in the world for 18-and-under girls in the event.

Ulett had a big meet at Southern Premier in March, improving her lifetime bests in the SCY 200 free (1:47.30), 200 back (1:51.84), 100 fly (54.86), and 400 IM (4:14.94) as well as the LCM 100 back (1:00.40). She had won the 200 back three months earlier at 2019 Winter Juniors East with 1:53.68, which was a PB at that time. She also placed 3rd in the 100 back ( PB of 52.87), 9th in the 500 free (PB of 4:47.92), and 10th in the 200 IM (2:00.52), and led off the 200 medley relay with a PB of 25.24.

Her SCY 200 back time is only about 3/10 away from what it took to make the A final at 2019 NCAA Division I Championships, making her a huge get for the Cardinals. She would be about 9/10 off scoring in the 100 back (it took 51.95 to make the B final in 2019). She will join the recently-committed Jordan Durocher in the Louisville class of 2026.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:51.84

100 back – 52.87

500 free – 4:47.92

200 free – 1:47.30

400 IM – 4:14.94

200 IM – 1:59.33

200 fly – 2:00.90

100 fly – 54.86

