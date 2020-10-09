Louisville Kicks off 2022 Recruiting with Verbal from NCAP’s Jordan Durocher

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Durocher of Fredericksburg, Virginia has made a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for 2022-23. The high school junior attends Riverbend High School and swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

As a sophomore at the 2020 Virginia High School League Class 6 State Championships, Durocher came in 2nd in the 500 free (4:56.52) and 5th in the 200 IM (2:04.69). The 500 was a personal best but she had notched her top performance in the 200 IM two months earlier at the 2019 NCAP Invitational. She also landed PBs in the 200 back and 400 IM with Winter U.S. Open cuts of 1:57.94 and 4:15.48, respectively. She finaled in the 100 back (19th), 200 back (5th), 100 fly (22nd), 200 fly (12th), 200 IM (8th), and 400 IM (4th). Durocher kicked off 2020 with a slew of LCM personal bests at the NOVA Long Course Winter Invitational: 100 free (1:00.57), 400 free (4:26.95), 100 back (1:04.92), 200 back (2:21.30), and 400 IM (4:58.31).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:57.94

100 back – 55.91

50 back – 27.01

400 IM – 4:15.48

200 IM – 2:03.79

200 fly – 2:02.44

100 fly – 56.65

500 free – 4:56.52

200 free – 1:56.48

Louisville will have graduated its top backstrokers (Ashlyn Schoof, Sofie Underdahl, Kyla Alexander, Lainey Visscher) by the time Durocher arrives, but she will find a strong training group among newcomers Tristen Ulett, Tatiana Salcutan, and Paige Hetrick. She will also overlap a year with the Cardinals’ top IMer from last season, Abby Hay (1:56.86/4:09.48).

