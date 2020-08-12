Turkish IMer Utku Kurtdere Hands FSU Second 2026 Verbal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida State has added its second swimmer to their class of 2026 with a verbal commitment from Turkish IMer Utku Kurtdere. Kurtdere trains with Fenerbahce Sports Club in Istanbul.

I’m exceedingly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University for the class of 2026. First of all, thanks to my family, coaches, and who believed and supported me on this painful but also beautiful road. I choose Florida State University because I believe, here I can make my dreams come true, now I got one step closer. Also, It’s another chapter of my life. I’m going to leave my hometown and my family. It’s hard but fascinating, I am just going to enjoy it now. GO NOLES, BABYYY🍢🍢

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 back – 59.98 / 51.71

200 back – 2:08.89 / 1:51.14

100 fly – 58.59 / 51.76

200 fly – 2:04.85 / 1:49.93

200 IM – 2:05.98 / 1:49.06

400 IM – 4:29.42 / 3:55.27

Kurtdere’s best single stroke is butterfly, though his IM times are the most impressive strength in his skillset. He won the 400 IM at the 2019 Turkish Junior National Championships in a lifetime best 4:29.42 in long course.

Florida State had just one scorer in the 400 IM at the 2020 ACC Championships in rising sophomore Nick Vance (3:50.12), who finished 19th overall. With his converted time, Kurtdere would’ve been 25th in prelims, just off of scoring at ACCs.

Kurtdere joins Slovenian freestyler Jaka Pusnik, who announced his verbal commitment to the FSU class of 2026 on Instagram in July.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

