Summer Juniors Qualifier George Glover Commits to Army West Point (2021)

High school senior George Glover VII from Edmond, Oklahoma has announced his commitment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

“I’m super excited to officially announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at The United States Military Academy at West Point! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for guiding me on this journey. I would also like to thank Coach Brandt and the West Point coaching staff for this opportunity. GO ARMY!!!”

Glover is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from EPIC Charter High School in Oklahoma City. He swims year-round for American Energy Swim Club and specializes mainly in the 50/100/200 free. He swam the sprint trio at 2020 U.S. Open in San Antonio, Texas. While he was off his PBs in the 100/200, he did take .35 off his previous best time in the 50m free to notch a Winter Juniors cut of 24.02. A year ago, Glover competed at 2019 Jenks Sectionals and Summer Junior Nationals. He earned lifetime bests of 52.03 in the 100 free at Summer Juniors, and 1:53.69/4:12.13 in the 200/400 free at Jenks. He is the Oklahoma Swimming record-holder in the LCM 15-16 boys 100m free.

In December, Glover swam at 2020 18&U Winter Invitational at Lees Summit. He was a top-8 finisher in all his events (50/100/200/500 free and 200 fly), and he updated his best times in all but the 200 free. His best SCY times include:

50 free – 21.11

100 free – 45.62

200 free – 1:39.30

500 free – 4:33.76

100 fly – 51.81

200 fly – 1:52.04

Army West Point has also received commitments from Andrew Wang, Ian Shahan, James Don, Owen Harlow, Ryan Durkan, and Silas Crosby for the class of 2025. Glover’s best 100/200 free and 200 fly times would have scored at 2020 Patriot League Championships. It took 20.93 in the 50 free, 4:33.68 in the 500 free, and 50.18 in the 100 fly to make it back to the B finals at the conference meet.

