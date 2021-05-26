Rapsys Set For Lithuania Championships On Thursday

2021 LITHUANIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, May 27th – Saturday, May 29th

Klaipeda, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifier

Start Lists/Results

25-year-old Danas Rapsys is among the athletes set to compete at the Lithuanian Swimming Championships slated to kick off tomorrow, Thursday, May 27th in Klaipeda.

Fresh off his bronze medal in the men’s 400m freestyle at the just-concluded European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the freestyle ace is set to compete this weekend in his home nation.

Rapsys is already qualified for this summer’s Olympic Games in the mens’ 200m and 400m freestyle but is set to still race at this domestic event, alongside teammates Andrius Sidlauskas, Simonas Bilis and Giedrius Titenis. Sidlauskas is qualified for Tokyo in the 100m and 200m breast while Titenis is ready for Tokyo in the 100m breast.

Polish swimmers Kacper Majchrzak and Konrad Czerniak are among the foreign athletes registered for this 3-day affair, adding to the 350+ athlete entries. Wojciech Wojdak is also among the competitors entered in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events.

For the women, Kotryna Teterevkova highlights the entries, with the 19-year-old leading the 100m breast and 200m breast entrants.