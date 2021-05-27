4x Oregon 6A State Finalist Zoey Dodson Commits to New Mexico State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zoey Dodson of Portland, OR has announced her decision to continue her academic and athletic career at New Mexico State University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She has been swimming with the Tualatin Hills Swim Club for the last two years and will be graduating from Sunset High School in the spring.

In February of 2020, Dodson competed at the Oregon High School 6A State Championships. She qualified in the 200 free and the 100 fly and she was a member of two of Sunset High School’s championship relays. Dodson made it back in the A-final in both of her individual events, touching 6th in prelims of both races.

In finals, she moved up to 5th in the 100 fly, and she touched 4th in the 200 free in a new personal best time of 1:53.96. She swam on her school’s 200 and 400 free relays, both of which took home gold medals. Hannah Trainer led off both free relays, followed by Dodson, Kiki Lindsay, and Tia Lindsay. The women earned All-American honors in the 400 free relay, clocking in at 3:29.50. The Sunset women ended the meet second behind Jesuit High School.

In 2018, Sunset High School took home the State Championship title. Dodson swam the 200 free and 100 fly, earning a night swim in both races. The sophomore charged home, touching fourth in both races.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 57.88

200 fly – 2:05.62

200 free – 1:53.96

500 free – 5:03.50

1000 free – 10:34.41

1650 free – 17:50.00

Dodson will be joining the 2021 Western Athletic Conference runners-up in the fall of 2021. She will make an immediate impact upon her arrival, with the possibility of scoring points for the Aggies at future WAC championships. Her top times would have placed her in the A-final of the 200 fly, and the B-final of the 100 fly and the 200 and 500 free.

New Mexico State has already picked up verbals from Junior Nationals finalist Bella Cratsenberg and Virginia State finalist Emilee Ferrari for its class of 2025.

