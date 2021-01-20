New Mexico State Picks up Verbal Commitment from Free Specialist Emilee Ferrari

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New Mexico State University has received a verbal commitment from Emilee Ferrari of Annandale, VA. She began swimming in Las Cruces, NM 9 years ago and is excited to return for her collegiate career. Ferrari is in her final year at WT Woodson High School and she swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at New Mexico State University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get here. #goaggies

Ferrari is in her senior year at WT Woodson High School in Fairfax, VA. Last season she competed at the Virginia High School Class 6 State Championships swimming the 50 free. She was also a member of all 3 of her school’s relay teams. Ferrari went a lifetime best in finals of the 50 free (24.05). Her prelims swim earned her a spot in the B-final after she touched 12th. She won the B-final, out-touching Massaponax High School’s Carlie Clements by 0.01 seconds.

Ferrari anchored WT Woodson’s 200 medley relay in a time of 23.37. The relay was led by her sister Jillian Ferrari on back, Kathleen Modder on breast, and Adeline Muras on fly. She also anchored their 200 free relay, splitting a time of 23.49. The team consisting of Jillian, Meghan Murray, and Jacqueline Dobrydney finished fourth. The same four women competed on the team’s 400 free relay which touched 11th. Ferrari led it off in a time of 52.88.

Her 50 free time at the championship meet met the 2019 Futures qualifying time standard.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.05

100 free – 52.65

50 back – 29.90

100 back – 59.40

50 breast – 32.15

100 breast – 1:09.04

Ferrari will return to Las Cruces in the fall of 2021 to begin her collegiate career. She will be joining free and IM specialist Bella Cratsenberg of Bellingham, WA who has also committed to swim for New Mexico State’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.